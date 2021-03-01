Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing Partnership Announces Name Change To DreamKey Partners

03/01/2021 | 01:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing Partnership, a long-standing, leading affordable housing nonprofit, announced today a change to its name, visual identity and mission, now operating as DreamKey Partners. The change reflects a stronger focus on how the organization helps individuals and families achieve their dreams of a safe, affordable home. Coinciding with the unveiling of the new brand, DreamKey Partners launched an updated organization website (dreamkeypartners.org), showcasing its affordable housing solutions and offerings – real estate development, homeownership education and financing, financial literacy, and assistance with rent, utilities, and mortgage payments during times of hardship.

"Our new name and brand represent a major step in the organization's evolution. We are redefining who we are, expanding our services and shaping the future of affordable housing," said Julie Porter, president of DreamKey Partners. "Our more than 30 years of success is cultivated by relationships, trust and a talented team delivering affordable and sustainable solutions. We are focused on continuing this critical work." 

The decision to change the name took much consideration and was made for several reasons: 

  • To signify a deep commitment and passion for the organization's work and communicate the value of the work to the people and communities served. 
  • To help people achieve their affordable housing goals and offer them the "keys" to accomplish this.
  • To signify expanded services in Charlotte, Mecklenburg County and throughout the Southeast region.
  • To create a name that was unique and better represent the people and communities served.

SPARK Strategic Ideas, a full-service woman-owned strategic branding agency in Charlotte, led the rebranding initiative for DreamKey Partners. The rebrand involved several months of extensive research, collaboration and input from community partners, board members, employees, customers and students. 

DreamKey Partners' mission is to transform lives, communities and what is possible through affordable housing. Since its founding in 1989, the organization has invested more than $322 million in multi- and single-family real estate development, provided $23 million in mortgage loans and 31,000 individuals with homeownership education and counseling, and administered more than $31 million in rent, utilities and mortgage assistance as result of COVID-19 hardship. 

To learn more, visit dreamkeypartners.org.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charlotte-mecklenburg-housing-partnership-announces-name-change-to-dreamkey-partners-301237594.html

SOURCE DreamKey Partners


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:17pOCEG  : Releases Standards for Policy Management and Certification for Policy Management Professionals
BU
01:16pGENESIS ENERGY L P  : LP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
01:16pASX : MFF - Monthly NTA - February 2021
PU
01:16pNEOENERGIA S A  : The objective is to encourage the prominence of employees in their own career, for this, the c...
PU
01:15pGreensill Capital in trouble as Credit Suisse suspends funds
RE
01:15pPLAY MAGNUS  : PMG) - Share Capital Increase from Exercise of Warrants
AQ
01:15pST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V : LORD) Engages Independent Trading Group Inc. for Market Making Services
AQ
01:15pAdvanced Proteome Therapeutics Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement
NE
01:15pSEC Awards Over $500,000 to Two Whistleblowers
NE
01:12pUNITED CONTINENTAL  : expands order for Boeing 737 Max aircraft
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ