Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing Partnership Announces Name Change To DreamKey Partners

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing Partnership, a long-standing, leading affordable housing nonprofit, announced today a change to its name, visual identity and mission, now operating as DreamKey Partners. The change reflects a stronger focus on how the organization helps individuals and families achieve their dreams of a safe, affordable home. Coinciding with the unveiling of the new brand, DreamKey Partners launched an updated organization website ( dreamkeypartners.org ), showcasing its affordable housing solutions and offerings – real estate development, homeownership education and financing, financial literacy, and assistance with rent, utilities, and mortgage payments during times of hardship.

"Our new name and brand represent a major step in the organization's evolution. We are redefining who we are, expanding our services and shaping the future of affordable housing," said Julie Porter, president of DreamKey Partners. "Our more than 30 years of success is cultivated by relationships, trust and a talented team delivering affordable and sustainable solutions. We are focused on continuing this critical work."

The decision to change the name took much consideration and was made for several reasons:

To signify a deep commitment and passion for the organization's work and communicate the value of the work to the people and communities served.

To help people achieve their affordable housing goals and offer them the "keys" to accomplish this.

To signify expanded services in Charlotte , Mecklenburg County and throughout the Southeast region.

, and throughout the Southeast region. To create a name that was unique and better represent the people and communities served.

SPARK Strategic Ideas , a full-service woman-owned strategic branding agency in Charlotte, led the rebranding initiative for DreamKey Partners. The rebrand involved several months of extensive research, collaboration and input from community partners, board members, employees, customers and students.

DreamKey Partners' mission is to transform lives, communities and what is possible through affordable housing. Since its founding in 1989, the organization has invested more than $322 million in multi- and single-family real estate development, provided $23 million in mortgage loans and 31,000 individuals with homeownership education and counseling, and administered more than $31 million in rent, utilities and mortgage assistance as result of COVID-19 hardship.

