Chart Industries plans Alabama growth project, creating 94 jobs

03/22/2021 | 11:49am EDT
In October 2020, Chart purchased the hydrogen trailer and cryogenic trailer business of Worthington Industries, which operated the Theodore site. Chart's new investment will improve the existing facility, construct a new building and purchase needed equipment.

'Chart is another example of a company that sees value in our area workforce and the community's logistical assets that include the Port of Mobile,' said David Rodgers, the Mobile Area Chamber's vice president of economic development.

'Our manufacturing sector continues to grow and prosper in our community.'

GROWTH PLANS

The Chamber said Chart will add 94 jobs over two years at the Theodore facility while also retaining 41 jobs.

'The City of Mobile is proud to support the expansion of Chart Industries to bring 94 new jobs to the area and double their capacity in Mobile,' Mayor Sandy Stimpson said.

'This investment by the company will have a significant impact on the local economy by diversifying our manufacturing industry and supporting local vendors. Congratulations to Chart Industries on this important step towards many years of success here in Mobile.'

Hydrogen is widely used today in petroleum refining, technology and fertilizer production while it is taking on a greater role with fuel cells for distribution centers, for companies like Walmart and Amazon.

'When a business downsizes or vacates an area, there is a negative the community has to adjust to. So, I am relieved and thrilled that Chart Industries purchased the industrial products portion of Worthington Industries in Theodore,' Mobile County Commissioner Randall Dueitt said.

Chart is a publicly traded company based in Ball Ground, Ga., just outside of Atlanta. It was named one of Fortune's 100 Fastest Growing Companies in 2020, and it has customers on six continents. The Theodore location is its only site in Alabama.

Disclaimer

Alabama Department Of Commerce published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 15:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
