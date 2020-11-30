Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Chart of the WeekHow the Rich Get Richer

11/30/2020 | 10:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Davide Malacrino

Wealth begets wealth. This simple concept of privilege has added to growing discontent with inequality that has escalated under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A paper co-authored this year by economists from the IMF and other institutions confirms that wealthier people are more likely to earn higher returns on their investments. It also shows that the children of wealthy people, while likely to inherit that wealth, aren't necessarily going to make the same high returns on investments.

Detailed data on wealth are extremely rare, but 12-years of tax records (2004-2015) from Norway have opened a new window into wealth accumulation for individuals and their offspring. The Nordic country has a wealth tax that requires assets to be reported by employers, banks and other third parties in order to reduce errors from self-reporting. The data, which are made public under certain conditions, also make it possible to match parents with their children.

The data show that an individual in the 75th percentile of wealth distribution who invested $1 in 2004 would have yielded $1.50 by the end of 2015-a return of 50 percent. A person in the top 0.1 percent would have yielded $2.40 on the same invested dollar-a return of 140 percent.

Another significant finding: High returns both bring individuals to the top of the wealth scale and prevent them from leaving it. Controlling for age, parental background and earnings, moving from the 10th percentile to 90th percentile of wealth distribution increases the probability of making it to the top 1 percent by 1.2 percentage points compared to an average probability of 0.89 percent.

Why do rich people earn high returns? Conventional wisdom suggests that richer individuals put more of their assets toward high risk investments, which can result in higher returns. But our research finds that wealthy people often earn a higher return even on more conservative investments. Richer individuals enjoy pure 'returns to scale' to their wealth. Specifically, for given portfolio allocation, individuals who are wealthier are more likely to get higher risk-adjusted returns, possibly because they have access to exclusive investment opportunities or better wealth managers. Financial sophistication, financial information, and entrepreneurial talent are also important. These characteristics make the returns to wealth persistent over time. This research is the first to quantify this mechanism and show that it is likely to matter empirically.

Do high returns persist across generations? The answer is a qualified yes. Wealth has a high degree of intergenerational correlation, but there are important differences in how returns to wealth accrue across generations. The children of the richest are likely to be very rich, but unlikely to get as high returns from this wealth as their parents did. This suggests that while money is perfectly inheritable, exceptional talent is not.

Disclaimer

IMF - International Monetary Fund published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 15:16:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Companies"
10:25aK&L Gates Advises RWE Group on Sale of Georgia Biomass
PU
10:25aVISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY : Aluminum Capacitors Increase Design Flexibility, Save Board Space in High Temperature Applications
PU
10:25aGREATER THAN : Personalized driving apps inspire to a much safer and more sustainable driving
PU
10:25aAT&T : FirstNet Cell Sites Launching Nationwide to Support Public Safety
PU
10:25aDIANA SHIPPING : Announces time charter contract for m/v artemis with glencore
AQ
10:25aENI : The Head of the Presidential Council of the Libyan Government of National Accord al-Sarraj and the Chairman of Libya's NOC Sanalla meet E...
PU
10:25aGK SOFTWARE : Recent Study Finds GK Software Defends Top Position in New Worldwide Retail POS Installations
EQ
10:24aCF ENERGY : Announces Financial Results For The Nine-Month Period ended September 30, 2020
AQ
10:24aFacebook, Google to Face New Antitrust Suits in U.S. -- Update
DJ
10:23aTRIDENT ACQUISITIONS CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Exclusive-Alibaba, Tencent put talks to buy iQIYI stake on hold due to price, regul..
2CNOOC LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Trump to add China's SMIC and CNOOC to defense blacklist - sources
3GAUSSIN SA : GAUSSIN : and PLUG POWER announce a strategic partnership to develop hydrogen-powered transportat..
4NIKOLA CORPORATION : NIKOLA : Signs MOU with General Motors
5China grants Tesla green light to start selling Shanghai-made Model Y SUV

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ