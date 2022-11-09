Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Chart to buy industrial tool maker Howden for $4.4 billion in clean energy bet

11/09/2022 | 08:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) -U.S. manufacturer Chart Industries Inc said on Wednesday it would buy UK-based industrial equipment maker Howden for $4.4 billion, in a bet on growing demand for clean energy technology.

Chart makes engineering equipment used in liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and carbon dioxide capture industries, while Scotland-based Howden manufactures fans, steam turbines and other air and gas handling equipment.

Through a combination, the companies plan to increase scale and drive growth in areas that deal with decarbonization of industries, as countries and companies scramble to curb emissions and meet targets under climate accords.

Chart's customers include Shell, Chevron, ExxonMobil and Samsung. It has more than 25 manufacturing locations worldwide.

Atlanta-based Chart will buy Howden from private equity firm KPS Capital Partners through a combination of cash and preferred stock.

The company has $3.38 billion of fully committed bridge financing in place from J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley.

Shares of Chart were down 4.8% at $228 before the bell.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHART INDUSTRIES, INC. 1.68% 239.47 Delayed Quote.47.67%
CHEVRON CORPORATION -0.15% 185.34 Delayed Quote.57.94%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.34% 85.28 Delayed Quote.-12.83%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -3.88% 282.4048 Real-time Quote.71.58%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 2.66% 61800 End-of-day quote.-21.07%
Latest news "Economy"
09:01aCredit Suisse set to raise 3 billion euros from new debt issue
RE
08:53aKentucky voters defend right to right to abortion - AP
RE
08:50aTeenager's defiance sums up Ukraine's resilience amid Russian onslaught
RE
08:46aMoscow denies reports that North Korea is supplying weapons to Russia
RE
08:45aExplainer - COP27: How climate change impacts countries around the world
RE
08:44aNorth Korea missile launch does not pose immediate threat - U.S. military
RE
08:43aChart to buy industrial tool maker Howden for $4.4 billion in clean energy bet
RE
08:37aGermany needs to dial in energy-relief steps in inflation battle - economic council
RE
08:33aRussian-installed official in Ukraine's Kherson region dies in car crash - agencies
RE
08:28aPakistan to get $500 million from Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank for development program
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia stocks advance as investors await U.S. midterm election results
2Publication of Interim Report January – September 2022
3Alfen N : 22Q3 trading update
4Elon Musk sells 19.5 million Tesla shares worth $3.95 billion - SEC fil..
5Cryptos attempt to steady as Binance-FTX deal chills market

HOT NEWS