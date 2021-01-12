Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport : Ringtons tea saves 100K road miles with Port of Tyne's green logistics service

01/12/2021 | 06:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Port of Tyne has been re-appointed as a port centric warehousing and logistics service provider by tea and coffee specialist, Ringtons.

Best known for delivering high quality tea and biscuits to doorsteps across the North East, family owned Ringtons has been using the coastal feeder service from Felixstowe to Port of Tyne to transport hundreds of containers of tea. Ringtons then use the Port of Tyne's warehousing services for processing tea before delivery of the goods to its Longbenton factory in Newcastle. In switching from road haulage to shipping, each of the 200 containers arriving into the UK and transported by Port of Tyne saves over 500 road miles as a return journey, adding up to over 100,000 road haulage miles avoided each year.

Port of Tyne has over 15 years' experience in handling tea, with over a third of the UK's tea imports arriving via the North East port. The long standing relationship with Port of Tyne enables Ringtons to streamline their supply chain and reduce environmental impact. Tea from around the world arrives in Felixstowe where it travels north via a coastal feeder service into the Tyne and onwards to the Longbenton site. A feeder vessel emits 7 times less CO2 to move a container per km than an average laden HGV. Port of Tyne's port centric warehousing and logistics service allows Ringtons to benefit from seamless handling of raw tea and finished products from start to finish, including increased and more flexible storage facilities.

Daniel Smith, Head of Brand and a fifth generation member of the Ringtons founding family said: 'We are a proud North East business working with an expansive group of customers all facilitated by our operations in the North East, with our local port allowing us to be more cost efficient and also better for the environment. Sustainability is hugely important to us and we have set ourselves a clear divisional Net Zero target. Receiving containers direct from origin via the Port of Tyne offers us a more environmentally sustainable, time-efficient and importantly, cost-effective solution.'

Richard Newton, Port of Tyne Commercial Director, said: 'Using the coastal feeder service is a great example of smart green logistics and something every company using southern ports should be considering, to reduce their carbon footprints. Even if your business is only shipping a single container each month, it's better for the environment, cheaper and quicker than using road haulage.'

Disclaimer

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport published this content on 12 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2021 11:37:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:50aDollar holds firm as Treasury yield jumps, spurring rebound
RE
11:50aNASUWT NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOLMASTERS : Supply teachers must not be denied financial support
PU
11:50aChinese Banks Issued $194.4 Billion New Loans in December, Less Than Expected
DJ
11:41aBritish investor group backs mandatory climate vote at AGMs
RE
11:38aCHARTERED INSTITUTE OF LOGISTICS AND TRANSPORT : Ringtons tea saves 100K road miles with Port of Tyne's green logistics service
PU
11:35aOil hits 11-month high towards $57 as Saudi cut supports
RE
11:35aBoE's Bailey sees UK economy in "very difficult" period
RE
11:34aCoronavirus spurred changes to global workforce to be permanent
RE
11:32aAs Canada battles rising COVID-19 cases, lack of sick leave fuels transmission
RE
11:17aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Treasury Bill Auctions held on 12 January 2021
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China to counter 'unjustified' foreign trade and business laws
2Wall St ends lower with Washington turmoil, earnings in view
3ANALYSIS: Value stocks surge boosts 2020's losers as investors bet on economic revival
4Trump dropped by biggest lender Deutsche Bank for future business - NYT
5Biden should expand antitrust cases, break up tech companies, high-profile group says

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ