STORY: The firm behind ChatGPT could start making its own chips.

Reuters sources say OpenAI has gone as far as evaluating a potential takeover target.

No decision has yet been made, but the sources say the company has been looking at all options to solve a shortage of AI chips.

That includes making its own, working more closely with existing supplier Nvidia, or finding new suppliers.

Chief Executive Sam Altman has made the acquisition of more chips a priority.

He's identified two big concerns: a shortage of the advanced processors required, and what he calls the "eye-watering" costs of running the hardware needed to operate OpenAI products.

Analysts estimate that every query to ChatGPT costs the company about four cents.

If it grows to just a tenth the size of Google search, that means OpenAI would need about $16 billion of chips every year just to stay operational.

But developing its own chips would be costly - and no guarantee of success.

Attempts by Facebook-owner Meta to make its own chips have been beset by issues.

Observers say acquiring a chipmaker could be much faster.

The sources say OpenAI got as far as doing due diligence on one target.

But the identity of that company isn't known.

Demand for AI chips has soared since the launch of ChatGPT last year, with the market dominated by Nvidia.