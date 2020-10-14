Checkmarx : Named a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Application Security Testing

Checkmarx Software Security Platform recognized for second straight year based on feedback and ratings from end users

Checkmarx, the global leader in software security solutions for DevOps, today announced that it has been named a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Application Security Testing for the second consecutive year. This comes on the heels of the company receiving industry recognition as well, being named a Leader in the April 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing for the third year in a row.

Checkmarx delivers the industry’s most comprehensive Software Security Platform. By integrating and automating SAST, IAST, SCA, and AppSec awareness and training directly into DevOps, developers are able to address security flaws quickly while organizations confidently manage risk and release more secure software faster.

“Customers are at the heart of everything we do at Checkmarx, and being recognized as a Gartner Customers’ Choice further validates our industry-leading solution, service, and team,” said Emmanuel Benzaquen, CEO, Checkmarx. “On behalf of all of Checkmarx, I’d like to thank our customers for sharing their experiences with their peers and providing valuable feedback that helps shape software security innovation.”

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinction is based on verified ratings, reviews, and feedback from end users that have first-hand experience purchasing, implementing, and deploying Checkmarx’s Software Security Platform. Customers that reviewed the Checkmarx solution praised its overall product capabilities, DevOps integration, and expert services.

As of October 14, 2020, Checkmarx customer feedback shared on Gartner Peer Insights includes:

"Checkmarx combines an effective and robust product with friendly, knowledgeable, and responsive people to simply and cleanly address the very challenging tasks of identifying and fixing security vulnerabilities in computer software." CIO, Public Sector Industry



"Checkmarx is the best static scanning tool I've used during my 6 years as a software security analyst who specializes in dynamic and static application scans. It gets the job done." Security and Risk Management, Healthcare Industry

"The experience has been exceptional. The software is very intuitive and currently meets our needs with quickly evaluating our code bases.” Enterprise Architecture and Technology Innovation, Communications Industry

“Checkmarx provides an easy to use platform that integrates DevSecOps tools in CI/CD with a robust training simulation. The platform is easy to use, and very useful. Compared to many other products, it does not require customization or special client infrastructure. The support staff and leadership have been responsive.” R&D/Product Development, Education Industry

Gartner Disclaimers:

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

