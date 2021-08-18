Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Checkmarx : Named a Strong Performer in Software Composition Analysis by Leading Analyst Firm

08/18/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Checkmarx, the global leader in developer-centric application security testing (AST) solutions, today announced that it has been positioned as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Software Composition Analysis, Q3 2021. Based on Forrester’s analysis of the 10 most significant SCA solution providers, Checkmarx received the highest possible scores in the criteria of market approach, open source vulnerability detection, actionable remediation, and infrastructure-as-code scanning. Notably, this comes on the heels of the company being named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Static Application Security Testing, Q1 2021.

According to Forrester, “open source use has exploded, with the average percentage of open source in audited code bases increasing from 36% in 2015 to 75% in 2020. Unfortunately, as firms increasingly rely on external components, they expose themselves and their customers to greater risk when those components include critical vulnerabilities or don’t conform to company policies. In addition, recent incidents like the SolarWinds breach demonstrate the risks of malicious libraries in software and the need for greater transparency in the software supply chain.”1

Since launching CxSCA in June 2020, Checkmarx has elevated the standard for open source security. Leveraging source-level insight from its industry-leading SAST solution, CxSCA empowers security teams to easily identify vulnerabilities within open source software that present the greatest risk and enables developers to focus and prioritize remediation efforts accordingly. Additionally, with its recent acquisition of Dustico, Checkmarx is giving development teams deeper visibility into open source and supply chain risk by combining its AST capabilities with Dustico’s behavioral analysis technology to evaluate the trustworthiness, health, and potentially malicious behavior of open source packages.

“Today’s organizations are laser-focused on protecting themselves from a shifting threat landscape as they build innovative software and deliver unique digital experiences. We’re committed to investing in new capabilities to support these efforts and enable businesses to address emerging risks,” said Emmanuel Benzaquen, CEO, Checkmarx. “It’s clear that our ability to meet customers at any stage of their DevSecOps journeys with best-of-breed AST solutions is resonating. With the addition of Dustico’s leading open source analysis technologies, Checkmarx is better positioned to execute on this mission and empower organizations to build secure applications.”

In addition to CxSCA, Checkmarx offers static and interactive code analysis (CxSAST and CxIAST), developer AppSec training (CxCodebashing), and infrastructure-as-code scanning (KICS). Together, these comprise the industry’s most comprehensive AST platform for development teams to gain visibility into, and secure, all components of software including proprietary code, open source, and IaC from a single solution.

Resources:

  • Learn more about CxSCA here.
  • Download our eBook, the Ultimate Guide to SCA, here.

1 – The Forrester Wave™: Software Composition Analysis, Q3 2021, Forrester Research, Inc., August 18, 2021

About Checkmarx

Checkmarx is constantly pushing the boundaries of Application Security Testing to make security seamless and simple for the world’s developers while giving CISOs the confidence and control they need. As the AppSec testing leader, we provide the industry’s most comprehensive solutions, giving development and security teams unparalleled accuracy, coverage, visibility, and guidance to reduce risk across all components of modern software – including proprietary code, open source, APIs, and infrastructure as code. Over 1,600 customers, including half of the Fortune 50, trust our security technology, expert research, and global services to securely optimize development at speed and scale. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:57pSANDERSON FARMS : With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5B
AQ
05:57pAgriCann Solutions Upsizes Private Placement, Amends Terms
NE
05:54pDURATEX S A : 08/18/2021 22ª Annual Conference Santander - 2021
PU
05:51pBrazil deputy speaker says tax reform unlikely to pass
RE
05:50pWall Street slides after Fed minutes show split over taper
RE
05:47pBLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF TEXAS : Names Mark Chassay Chief Medical Officer
PR
05:46pROYAL CARIBBEAN : Dock deal fuels boom in cruise ship passengers for Sitka
AQ
05:46pCaptura Biopharma Secures $50 Million Investment Commitment from GEM as Company Seeks to Go Public in Coming Months
PR
05:46pHORIZON GLOBAL : to Present Virtually and Host One-on-One Investor Meetings at the 12th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 25th
BU
05:46pEnstar Group Limited Announces Pricing of $500 Million of Senior Notes Due 2031
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Factbox-From e-commerce to education, China's season of regulatory crackdown
2Tencent says more regulations set to come as quarterly profit jumps
3China rebukes 43 apps including Tencent's WeChat for breaking data transfer rules
4VARTA AG : VARTA : Berenberg reaffirms its Neutral rating
5Minutes highlight a Fed split over labor market, bond-buying taper

HOT NEWS