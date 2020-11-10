Cheetah Digital : Debuts Next Generation Personalization Solution at Signals 2020

Cheetah Personalization transforms the way marketers interact with consumers from simple personalization to full journey orchestration

Cheetah Digital, a cross-channel customer engagement solution provider for the modern marketer, today announces Cheetah Personalization at Signals 2020. This next-generation personalization solution is the newest addition to the Cheetah Customer Engagement Suite that includes the Cheetah Engagement Data Platform, Experiences, Messaging, and Loyalty. Cheetah Personalization helps marketers orchestrate real-time interactions across all channels and touchpoints.

To remain competitive in today’s signal-saturated world, marketers need to deliver relevant, personalized content throughout the customer journey. Ninety-one percent of consumers are more likely to shop with brands who recognize, remember, and provide relevant offers and recommendations. Furthermore, real-time offers and content can be 10 times more effective than traditional outbound marketing campaigns.

“Personalization is in the fabric of everything marketers do. But as a strategy, technology and a market, personalization is ripe for reinvention,” said Sameer Kazi, CEO at Cheetah Digital. “We wanted to create a technology blueprint for brands to achieve personalization success. With Cheetah Digital, the next-generation of personalization is here. It’s the way forward for marketers to achieve their personalization, and ultimately business, goals.”

Organizations need technology to orchestrate each aspect of personalization, from data to distribution, in order to unlock the full power of personalization. With cookies and third-party data no longer being viable options for marketers, first and zero-party data are at the core of next-generation personalization.

Cheetah Personalization leverages analytics and machine learning to evaluate every customer on an individual level to derive the right content, offer, channel and sequence for a customer journey. The new solution includes delivering the next-best experience, next-best journey and next-best offers. These capabilities are enabled by three key product offerings:

Cheetah Real-Time Personalization: Allows you to engage with customers in real-time with targeted experiences by capturing streaming data on web and mobile.

Allows you to engage with customers in real-time with targeted experiences by capturing streaming data on web and mobile. Cheetah Journey Designer: Gives marketers the power to build, manage and optimize multi-step, multi-stage customer journeys at scale.

Gives marketers the power to build, manage and optimize multi-step, multi-stage customer journeys at scale. Cheetah Intelligent Offers: Applies marketing insights and machine learning to optimize experiences and generate the next best offer and next best action.

“Personalization is one of the most critical themes for our customers and organization,” said Bill Ingram, Chief Product Officer at Cheetah Digital. “It’s not about guesswork, cookies or third-party data. The next generation of personalization is about providing a value exchange for consumers in the “moment” when you have them on your mobile app, on your site, in your store, where you can provide them something that will generate trust and affinity with the brand. With the data foundation of the Engagement Data Platform, we are well equipped to deliver a first class, next-generation personalization solution.”

“We were tasked with making better use of our data for more effective personalization for our guests in the face of a rapidly changing landscape,” said Katie Rhine, Corporate Marketing Manager at SeaWorld. “With Cheetah Digital’s solution, we were able to leverage zero-party data from email and deliver a more relevant and personalized experience for our guests. Now, we can personalize experiences at scale and create loyal customers across all our locations.”

This follows Cheetah Digital’s recent recognition in the MarTech Breakthrough Awards, where it was named Best Enterprise CRM Solution. To learn more about these updates and the new Cheetah Personalization solution, visit cheetahdigital.com/solutions/cheetah-personalization.

About Cheetah Digital

Cheetah Digital is a cross-channel customer engagement solution provider for the modern marketer. The Cheetah Digital Customer Engagement Suite enables marketers to create personalized experiences, cross-channel messaging, and loyalty strategies, underpinned by an engagement data platform that can scale to meet the changing demands of today's consumer. Many of the world’s best brands, including Hilton, Neiman Marcus, Walgreens, and Williams-Sonoma trust Cheetah Digital to help them drive revenue, build lasting customer relationships, and deliver a unique value exchange throughout the customer lifecycle. To learn more, visit www.cheetahdigital.com.

