Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Chef Tregaye Fraser Shares Tips for Creating a Gourmet Holiday on TipsOnTV

11/21/2021 | 10:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATLANTA, Nov. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The host of Tregaye's Way, Chef Tregaye Fraser is best known for bringing fun and creativity to food. She has some suggestions for holiday hosting and entertaining. Tregaye has ways to spice up the holidays with delicious recipes.

WHERE TO START
Charcuterie boards are all the rage, and they would not be complete without Wisconsin Cheese. Wisconsin is "The State of Cheese" and they win more awards for cheese than anywhere else in the world. In fact around 50% of the specialty cheese made in the U.S. comes from Wisconsin. Appetizers are not the only menu item to try with Wisconsin cheese. Try a Chocolate Parmesan Pecan Pie as well as this Sausage Stuffed Acorn Squash with Aged Gouda. Just remember to look for a proven winner, the Proudly Wisconsin Cheese badge on packaging nationwide. For more information, visit wisconsincheese.com.

A FESTIVE INGREDIENT FOR HOLIDAY COOKING
Chef Tregayes's favorite winter fruits is pomegranates. She partnered with POM Wonderful to create this POM Chili-Maple Hot Toddy and Butternut Squash with ginger-Pickled POMegranates. POM Pomegranate Fresh Arils add a delicious and brilliant ruby red pop of color and a sweet burst of flavor to any dish. Straight from fresh pomegranates, POM Arils add a healthy burst of antioxidants and fiber to any recipe, salad, or enjoy by themselves as a snack. They come in a convenient 8 oz package, great for cooking and baking, and also a 4oz single serving for easy snacking. For more information, visit www.pomwonderful.com.

THE WHOLE PROCESS OF ENTERTAINING
Look at stores with get everything in one location, try Whole Foods Market. They are known for quality and assortment, making it the go-to destination for all epic holiday needs. This season, entertaining is back on the menu so from high-quality staples to conversation worthy centerpieces, one-stop-shop. Treat friends and family to delicious, crowd-pleasing bites like their Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread Mix. This limited edition giant gooey pull-apart cinnamon roll can be enjoyed for an epic dessert or breakfast, sure to bring everyone to the table to indulge in togetherness. For more information, visit www.wholefoodsmarket.com.

MUST-HAVE MENU ITEMS
Have a side dish that compliments every main course. Lundberg Family Farms line of Risottos are the perfect time-saving holiday hack. Lundberg has been providing quality rice and quinoa products since 1937. With over 20 varieties and blends Lundberg Family Farms offers everything from healthful brown rice to exotic varieties as well as easy heat-and-eat prepped rice. These Risottos come in rich flavors like alfredo, porcini mushroom, garlic primavera and more, and use only the best organic ingredients. Find them at local grocery store, or online at either Amazon.com or Lundberg.com.

Blog Post / Video

contact: tipsontv@gmail.com

Related Images






Image 1: Chef Tregaye Fraser


Holiday entertaining tips!



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Chef Tregaye Fraser

Chef Tregaye Fraser

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:20aNew County Behavioral Health Agencies Join Kings View Professional Services, Powered by Credible EHR, a Qualifacts + Credible Platform
GL
11:20aSandblasting Solutions Announces Full Focus on Commercial Projects
GL
11:06aSONOS ARC BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2021) : Top Early Sonos Home Theater Soundbar Sales Reviewed by Spending Lab
BU
11:03aNo stranger to turmoil, Dutch dealmaker Wynaendts set for Deutsche chair
RE
11:01aBEST BLACK FRIDAY VACUUM CLEANER DEALS (2021) : Best Early Robovac, Cordless, Upright & Stick Vacuum Savings Monitored by Saver Trends
BU
11:01aTree Service Houston Invites Homeowners to Take Care of Trees Before Winter
GL
10:52aDeutsche Bank supervisory board backs Wynaendts as new chair - memo
RE
10:46aChromecast Black Friday Deals 2021 Tracked by Spending Lab
BU
10:44aJOHN HUMPHRYS - CUSTOMER SERVICE : a self-contradictory notion?
PU
10:44aRAKUS : Sustainability Report 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Saudi bourse operator Tadawul sets price range for up to $1 billion IPO
2No stranger to turmoil, Dutch dealmaker Wynaendts set for Deutsche chai..
3China downgrades its diplomatic ties with lithuania over taiwan issue
4Telecom Italia board meets to discuss takeover proposal from KKR
5India police charge Amazon execs in alleged marijuana smuggling case

HOT NEWS