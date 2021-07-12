Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Chelsea Groton Bank Proudly Offers Homebuyer Assistance Program for Persons with Documented Disabilities

07/12/2021 | 07:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GROTON, Conn., July 12, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Chelsea Groton Bank is pleased to partner with the Connecticut Housing Finance Authority (CHFA) to help borrowers with documented disabilities to purchase their first home, through the Home of Your Own Program.

Chelsea Groton Bank

GROTON, Conn., Jul 12, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Chelsea Groton Bank is pleased to partner with the Connecticut Housing Finance Authority (CHFA) to help borrowers with documented disabilities to purchase their first home, through the Home of Your Own Program.

The Home of Your Own Program allows borrowers to be eligible for a low-interest rate loan and down-payment assistance if the borrower or a live-in family member of the borrower has a documented disability.

"Keeping in line with our commitment to assisting all qualifying persons to achieve homeownership, we are thrilled to be able to offer a program specifically for the members of our community who overcome challenges each day due to a documented disability. We look forward to supporting the borrowers and their loved ones as they purchase a first home," shared Matt Morrell, VP, Retail Lending Manager at Chelsea Groton Bank. "As the leading mortgage lender in Eastern Connecticut, we're committed to preparing people to buy a home when it makes good financial sense for them. This program offers financial assistance and ensures, by requiring borrowers to attend a homebuyer class, that first time homeowners are prepared to accept the responsibility of homeownership."

In addition to providing the disability documentation, borrowers must be a first-time homebuyer or have not owned a home in the past three years, and the home must be the borrower's primary residence. Borrowers must qualify for the program and attend a free Homebuyer Education course prior to closing. Eligible properties may include existing single family homes, multi-unit, condominiums, townhouses and new construction.

Chelsea Groton offers many additional affordable lending programs to the community through partnerships with Veterans Administration, Federal Housing Administration (FHA), US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and down payment assistance and grant programs, including FHLB Equity Builder, HDF SmartMove, and CHFA DAP.

Please visit https://www.chelseagroton.com/ for more information and to contact a lender about specific eligibility requirements.

About Chelsea Groton Bank

Based in Groton, Conn., Chelsea Groton Bank is a full-service mutually owned bank with over $1.4 billion in assets. Chelsea Groton Bank's products and services include consumer banking, business banking, mortgage and business lending, cash management, financial planning and financial education programming. With 14 branch locations throughout New London County and a Loan Production Office in Hartford County, Chelsea Groton Bank also provides online and mobile banking, 24-hour telephone banking, and nationwide ATM banking for individuals, families and businesses. To learn more, please visit chelseagroton.com. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. NMLS Institution ID 402928.

News Source: Chelsea Groton Bank

Related link: https://www.chelseagroton.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/chelsea-groton-bank-proudly-offers-homebuyer-assistance-program-for-persons-with-documented-disabilities/

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:11aANALYSIS : JPMorgan, Goldman bet on tech to crack UK consumer market
RE
07:10aIndian shares erase gains on fears over oil prices, dollar; inflation data eyed
RE
07:05aChelsea Groton Bank Proudly Offers Homebuyer Assistance Program for Persons with Documented Disabilities
SE
07:01aCanadian green bond market riding high after record quarter
RE
07:00aEuro zone bond yields dip near lows, investors watch central bankers
RE
07:00a'WITHER AWAY AND DIE : ' U.S. Pacific Northwest heat wave bakes wheat, fruit crops
RE
06:58aCorn firms after last week's sharp losses, USDA report eyed
RE
06:57aDatabase company Couchbase eyes over $900 million valuation in U.S. IPO
RE
06:40aIndian shares erase gains on fears over oil prices, dollar; inflation data eyed
RE
06:39aEU regulators may revise rules defining companies' market power
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2COVID Delta upsurge keeps stock and commodity bulls in check
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Exclusive - China to order Tencent Music to give up music label exclusivity - sourc..
4ATOS SE : Atos Shares Tumble After Guidance Cut
5Singapore's Temasek set to post record portfolio in global equities rally

HOT NEWS