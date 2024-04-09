By Ben Glickman

Chemical plants will have to curb certain emissions under a new rule aimed at slashing cancer risk for those nearby.

The Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday issued a final rule on pollutants including ethylene oxide and chloroprene, affecting about 200 plants. The EPA said the rule, once in effect, will reduce emissions of both chemicals from covered processes and equipment by almost 80%.

The affected chemical plants make synthetic organic chemical and various polymers and resins.

The EPA said that long-term exposure to ethylene oxide and chloroprene can raise the risk of cancers including lymphoma and leukemia.

The agency finalized another restriction on ethylene oxide in March, specifically in cases where the compound is used to sterilize medical equipment.

The new final rule also includes fenceline monitoring for certain chemicals. That data will be made public, the EPA said.

The EPA evaluated the potential effects of a ban before proposing the rule, looking at communities within six miles of large plants. The agency said that its assessment found that the rule would reduce the number of people in those areas with elevated air pollutant-related cancer risk by 96%.

Write to Ben Glickman at ben.glickman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-09-24 1343ET