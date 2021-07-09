Chemicals giant INEOS backs Scottish carbon capture and storage

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Chemicals giant INEOS
said on Friday it will work with the Acorn carbon capture and
storage project to help develop Scotland's first carbon capture
storage system.
Some scientists say technology to capture and store carbon
dioxide (CO2) emissions will be needed to meet climate goals set
by the Paris agreement designed to limit global warming to 1.5
degrees Celsius, but few large scale projects exist.
INEOS said it will explore options for emissions from its
Grangemouth petrochemicals plant and oil refinery, with
Petroineos, its joint venture with Petrochina which
runs the refinery, also part of the deal.
"The carbon capture and storage system will provide an
essential route to permanently and safely capture and store CO2
emissions for large industrial emitters throughout Scotland,"
INEOS Grangemouth Chairman Andrew Gardner said.
The Acorn project is being developed by Storegga with
partners including Shell and Harbour Energy and is
seeking to store CO2 under the North Sea.
INEOS also said this month it would buy shares worth 25
million pounds to become a cornerstone investor in clean
hydrogen company HydrogenOne Capital Growth when it lists on the
London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Alexander Smith)