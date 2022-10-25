Chemours beats third-quarter profit estimates on higher prices

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chemours Co on Tuesday beat
Wall Street estimates for third-quarter profit and revenue as
raised prices for its specialty and industrial chemicals helped
the company offset higher costs, sending its shares up about 3%
in extended trading.
Chemicals makers have been looking at measures to beat
soaring energy and raw material costs as well as a
slower-than-expected demand recovery in Europe and Asia. Last
week, larger rival Dow Inc outlined plans to cut costs
by $1 billion next year.
"Our Thermal & Specialized Solutions (TSS) and Advanced
Performance Materials (APM) segments continued to deliver strong
results despite macroeconomic headwinds and are both poised to
set full-year records," said Mark Newman, president and chief
executive officer at Chemours.
Last month, Chemours cut its full-year forecast for adjusted
earnings, citing low demand and higher costs mainly in its TT
segment.
Sales at its TSS segment, which produces refrigerants,
propellants and other specialty chemicals, jumped 31% in the
three months ended Sept. 30 and that at its APM segment, which
makes components used in semi-conductor manufacturing, increased
26%.
Chemours' revenue from its largest segment Titanium
Technologies - which produces the titanium dioxide pigment used
in coatings, plastics, and laminates - fell about 3% to $877
million in the quarter.
The company's quarterly net income stood at $240 million, or
$1.52 per share, compared with $214 million, or $1.27 per share,
a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.24 per share, beating
analysts' consensus of $1.04 per share, as per Refinitiv data.
Net revenue rose 5.8% to $1.78 billion, which also beat
analysts' expectation of $1.68 billion, driven by 18% higher
quarterly pricing.
(Reporting by Ankit Kumar; additional reporting by Ruhi Soni;
Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)