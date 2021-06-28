Log in
Cherry AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/28/2021 | 07:42am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Cherry AG / Home Member State
Cherry AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.06.2021 / 13:40
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cherry AG announces according to Art. 5 WpHG that Germany is the Home Member State.

28.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Cherry AG
Einsteinstr. 174
81677 München
Germany

Börsennotierung im Prime Standard vorgesehen / Intended to be listed
 
End of News DGAP News Service

1212766  28.06.2021 

© EQS 2021
