Cherwell Software : Launches New Managed Service Provider Program at Clear 2020

As Enterprises Increasingly Demand the Benefits of Responsive, Automated IT Solutions; New Program Provides Enhanced Support & Certification and Virtual User Groups for MSPs

Cherwell Software, a global leader in enterprise and digital service management solutions, today announced a new Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner Program. The program will empower MSPs to accelerate their adoption of intelligent automation, hybrid cloud services and modern IT Service Management (ITSM) to better meet the evolving needs of their customers. Program offerings include enhanced Support & Certification, new Licensing Models, Virtual User Groups, and a unique Roadmap for MSP Solutions.

“MSPs are uniquely positioned to drive digital transformation efforts for their customers – they’re an invaluable resource to the enterprise,” said Gerardo Quinones, vice president, Managed Service, Cherwell. “Our new MSP Program will enable and empower our ecosystem of partners – providing enhanced support and certification directly from Cherwell, while facilitating networking and collaboration through our Virtual User Groups. We’re excited to launch this program at CLEAR 2020, deepen our relationship with our MSP partners and, ultimately, help to drive measurable business outcomes for their customers.”

Businesses in every industry face incredible pressure to improve their IT function’s digital dexterity and rely on MSPs to automate processes, increase operational efficiency and support a global, remote workforce. Cherwell’s MSP solution is purpose-built and simple to configure out of the box, allowing MSPs to rapidly add and support many companies and their subsidiaries. The company’s MSP Program will support its ecosystem of partners as they navigate the complex challenges their customers are facing - driving innovation and progress while reducing overhead costs.

Cherwell’s MSP program was announced today at the company’s CLEAR 2020 virtual conference. The event takes place from October 13-14 and will conclude next week, October 20-21. For more information, please visit http://www.cherwell.com/clear.

For more information about Cherwell’s MSP Program and solutions, visit https://www.cherwell.com/products/industry-solutions/managed-service-providers/

