Unions and Chevron have been participating in mediation talks hosted by the Fair Work Commission, Australia's industrial umpire, all this week.
(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Leslie Adler)
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Workers at Chevron's two major liquefied natural gas(LNG) projects in Australia will begin planned strikes from 1 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Friday, a union alliance said.
Unions and Chevron have been participating in mediation talks hosted by the Fair Work Commission, Australia's industrial umpire, all this week.
(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|166.64 USD
|+0.01%
|+3.44%
|311 B $
|124.39 PTS
|+3.02%
|-4.02%
|-
|2383.38 PTS
|-0.38%
|+3.03%
|-