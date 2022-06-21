Log in
Chevron CEO calls on Biden to take new approach on fuel prices, stop criticizing Big Oil

06/21/2022 | 02:35pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Michael Wirth, Chairman and CEO Chevron Corp., speaks during an interview on CNBC on the NYSE in New York

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Chevron Chief Executive Michael Wirth on Tuesday rebutted White House officials' criticism of the oil industry over energy costs, saying bringing down fuel prices will require a change in approach by the government.

The White House asked the CEOs of seven refiners and oil companies including Chevron to a meeting this week to discuss ways to reduce high energy prices. Wirth said he would attend.

"Your administration has largely sought to criticize, and at times vilify, our industry," Wirth said in a letter addressed to President Joe Biden. "These actions are not beneficial to meeting the challenges we face".

On June 10, Biden blasted them for making record profits and asking them to increase production. He also accused Exxon Mobil Corp of making "more money than God" during comments in Los Angeles earlier this month.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle)

By Sabrina Valle


© Reuters 2022
