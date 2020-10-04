Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
Toute l'actualitéEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Chevron Nigeria plans to cut 25% of staff after oil price drop

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/04/2020 | 03:05am EDT

The Nigerian unit of oil major Chevron plans to cut its local workforce by 25% to reduce costs, it said on Saturday, due to weak demand for oil in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company, which operates a joint venture with Nigeria's state-owned NNPC, said it needed to make the adjustments to remain competitive in light of the prevailing business climate. It did not say how many jobs would be affected but said the cuts would affect workers across its operations.

It added in a statement there were no plans to move jobs abroad and it was engaging with its workforce on the plan. Employees will retain their jobs until the reorganisation is completed.

Prices of oil, Nigeria's main export, fell sharply early this year and in April global benchmark Brent hit a 21-year low below $16 as the coronavirus outbreak hit demand, though oil markets have recovered since then.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) trimmed its 2020 oil demand forecast in September, citing caution about the pace of economic recovery from the pandemic.

(Reporting by Tife Owolabi; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by David Holmes)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:30aCineworld to close all U.S., UK and Ireland sites this week, source says
RE
04:05aCineworld to close all UK, Ireland screens, Sunday Times says
RE
03:48aIndonesian parliamentary committee finishes deliberating contentious jobs bill
RE
03:20aPCBS PALESTINIAN CENTRAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS : The Industrial Production Index, August, 08/2020
PU
03:14aIndonesian parliamentary committee finishes deliberating contentious jobs bill
RE
03:14aIndonesian parliamentary committee finishes deliberating contentious jobs bill
RE
03:10aSAMA introduces the Five Riyal denomination made of polymer ... and it will start circulating on October 5th
PU
03:10aCENTRAL BANK OF KUWAIT : CBK Affirms Commitment to Exchange Rate Policy
PU
03:05aChevron Nigeria plans to cut 25% of staff after oil price drop
RE
01:40aCENTRAL BANK OF UNITED ARAB EMIRATES : CBUAE & Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre Join Forces to Strengthen Islamic Banking Sector
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Honda confirms 17th U.S. death in Takata air bag rupture
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : executive says aviation outlook worse than expected
3HDFC BANK :'s Ravi Santhanam in Forbes List of World's Most Influential CMOs
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Trump's diagnosis fuels uncertainty for skittish U.S. stock market
5JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD. : JAPAN POST : Main events scheduled for Monday, Oct. 5

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group