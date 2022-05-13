Log in
Chevron, Pertamina to explore lower carbon opportunities in Indonesia

05/13/2022 | 04:50am EDT
An Aerial view of PT Pertamina refinery Plaju in Palembang

(Reuters) - U.S. energy company Chevron Corporation and Indonesia's state energy company PT Pertamina have signed a deal to explore lower carbon business opportunities in Indonesia, the companies said in a statement late on Thursday.

Chervron signed the deal through its subsidiary, Chevron New Ventures Pte. Ltd, and is looking at potential businesses in new geothermal technology, carbon offsets through nature-based solutions, carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS), Pertamina said.

The companies would also be looking into lower carbon hydrogen development, production, storage, and transport, the statement said.

The memorandum of understanding was signed during a trip by Indonesian officials to Washington D.C. to attend a summit between the United States and Southeast Asian nation leaders.

"Through our potential work in Indonesia, and the entire Asia Pacific region, we hope to provide affordable, reliable, ever-cleaner energy, and help the industries and customers who use our products advance their lower carbon goals," Jeff Gustavson, President of Chevron New Energies, said.

Indonesia aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2060 and has targeted to increase its renewable energy portfolio in its energy mix to 23% by 2025, from around 12% currently.

"This partnership is a strategic step for Pertamina and Chevron to complement each other's strengths and develop lower carbon energy projects and solutions to promote energy independence and domestic energy security," Pertamina chief executive Nicke Widyawati said.

Pertamina is currently running a trial for a binary geothermal power plant that could help the company maximise energy output from its geothermal wells as it aims to double its geothermal capacity by around 2027-2028 from 700 MW currently.

(Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2022
