Chevron Phillips Chemical announces management changes

03/16/2021 | 11:02am EDT
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC (Chevron Phillips Chemical) announced today that Mitch Eichelberger will become executive vice president, polymers and specialties, effective April 1, 2021. In addition to oversight of the sales, marketing and supply chain functions, he will assume additional responsibility for the company’s global procurement organization.

“Mitch has proven to be a change agent for our company, focused on delivering value through continuous improvement and innovation,” said B.J. Hebert, who was recently named president and chief operating officer. “We are proud of our reputation as the supplier of choice in our industry, and this realignment of the procurement organization under Mitch’s leadership will help us continue to exceed customer expectations for service and satisfaction.”

The company named Benjamin (Benny) Mermans vice president, sustainability, effective April 1, 2021. This is the first time Chevron Phillips Chemical has appointed an executive to exclusively focus on sustainability strategy. He will report to Eichelberger.

“Our sustainability journey continues to build momentum, and Benny is the ideal leader to further accelerate our efforts,” said Eichelberger. “He has the experience, passion and drive to lead on this critically important global issue.”

Since 2003, Mermans has served as Europe and Africa region general manager, where he led Chevron Phillips Chemical’s manufacturing operations in Belgium and held responsibility for marketing, sales, business development, supply chain management, human resources, finance and legal activities in the region. Prior to his current assignment, Mermans held several managerial roles in technical, sales and operational functions for Chevron Phillips Chemical and its predecessor Phillips Petroleum, now Phillips 66. He earned a master’s degree in chemical engineering from the Industrial College for Chemistry, Textile and Agriculture in Gent, Belgium, and has extensive training in finance, accounting and marketing.

“We aim to build on the success of our circular polymer program to meet the evolving needs of our customers and engage with stakeholders worldwide to drive sustainable solutions that are based on sound science. Benny’s leadership and vision will help us tackle these tough issues and ensure that we are doing the right things for our company and our planet,” concluded Eichelberger.

About Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC is one of the world’s top producers of olefins and polyolefins and a leading supplier of aromatics, alpha olefins, styrenics, specialty chemicals, plastic piping and polymer resins. With approximately 5,000 employees, the LLC and its affiliates own nearly $17 billion in assets, including 31 manufacturing and research facilities in seven countries. Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC is equally owned indirectly by Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Phillips 66 Company, and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. For more information about Chevron Phillips Chemical, visit www.cpchem.com. Also, follow us on Twitter: @chevronphillips.


