Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Chevron and Exxonmobil to explore lower carbon opportunities in Indonesia

05/13/2022 | 10:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An Aerial view of PT Pertamina refinery Plaju in Palembang

(Reuters) -U.S. energy companies Chevron Corporation and ExxonMobil Corp have signed separate agreements with state energy company PT Pertamina to explore lower carbon business opportunities in Indonesia, the companies said.

Chervron signed a memorandum of understanding through its subsidiary, Chevron New Ventures Pte. Ltd, and is looking at potential businesses in new geothermal technology, carbon offsets through nature-based solutions, carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS), Pertamina said.

The companies would also be looking into lower carbon hydrogen development, production, storage, and transport, the statement said.

ExxonMobil and Pertamina signed a joint study agreement to assess the potential for large-scale implementation of lower emissions technologies, including carbon capture and storage and hydrogen production, the U.S. company said in a statement.

The agreements were signed during a trip by Indonesian officials to attend a summit between the United States and Southeast Asian nation leaders.

"Through our potential work in Indonesia, and the entire Asia Pacific region, we hope to provide affordable, reliable, ever-cleaner energy, and help the industries and customers who use our products advance their lower carbon goals," Jeff Gustavson, President of Chevron New Energies, said.

Indonesia aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2060 and has targeted to increase its renewable energy portfolio in its energy mix to 23% by 2025, from around 12% currently.

"This partnership is a strategic step for Pertamina and Chevron to complement each other's strengths and develop lower carbon energy projects and solutions to promote energy independence and domestic energy security," Pertamina chief executive Nicke Widyawati said.

Pertamina is currently running a trial for a binary geothermal power plant that could help the company maximise energy output from its geothermal wells as it aims to double its geothermal capacity by around 2027-2028 from 700 MW currently.

(Writing by Fransiska NangoyEditing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:00aCanada Supreme Court rules extreme intoxication can be violent crime defense
RE
10:51aErdogan says Turkey not supportive of Finland, Sweden joining NATO
RE
10:51aGold hurtles to fourth weekly dip on dollar's ascent as rate hikes loom
RE
10:49aHSBC hires Robey Warshaw to advise on Ping An break-up push
RE
10:46aSouth Africa's Eskom to resume power cuts at lower level
RE
10:41aWall Street rallies as growth stocks rebound, Twitter slides
RE
10:40aUK PM Johnson targets civil service to cut government costs
RE
10:39aU.S. Needs to Reduce Dependence on Imported Chips, Key Supplies, Says Commerce Secretary
DJ
10:32aEUROPEAN NATIONS TELL ISRAEL : Do not build new housing units in West Bank
RE
10:32aTSX extends losing streak as market bottom remains elusive
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. stock futures rebound, Twitter falls
2ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Reduced to Neutral by Jefferies
3Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal on hold over fake account data
4Bitcoin set for record losing streak after 'stablecoin' collapse
5Nomura offers its first bitcoin derivatives, just as crypto markets tum..

HOT NEWS