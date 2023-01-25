Advanced search
Chevron announces $75 bln buyback program, raises dividend

01/25/2023 | 05:17pm EST
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp on Wednesday disclosed its most ambitious program to distribute cash to shareholders, tripling the budget for buybacks, after posting record quarterly profits last year.

The U.S. oil producer raised its quarterly dividend by 6% to $1.51 per share and approved a $75 billion share buyback program.

The program has no expiration deadline and replaces the board’s previous repurchase authorization of $25 billion from January 2019 until March 31 this year.

Energy firms benefiting from high demand for oil and gas are using a chunk of their bumper quarterly profits to reward shareholders.

The White House has criticized oil producers for distributing cash to shareholders instead in investing in production to reduce energy prices for consumers. (Reporting by Sabrina Valle, in Houston, Arshreet Singh; Editing by Maju Samuel and Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2023
HOT NEWS