Chevron announces $75 bln buyback program, raises dividend

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp on Wednesday
disclosed its most ambitious program to distribute cash to
shareholders, tripling the budget for buybacks, after posting
record quarterly profits last year.
The U.S. oil producer raised its quarterly dividend by 6%
to $1.51 per share and approved a $75 billion share buyback
program.
The program has no expiration deadline and replaces the
board’s previous repurchase authorization of $25 billion from
January 2019 until March 31 this year.
Energy firms benefiting from high demand for oil and gas are
using a chunk of their bumper quarterly profits to reward
shareholders.
The White House has criticized oil producers for
distributing cash to shareholders instead in investing in
production to reduce energy prices for consumers.
