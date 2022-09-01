Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Chevron applies for Venezuela license renewal, proposes wider business

09/01/2022 | 12:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOUSTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp has asked the U.S. government to expand its license to operate in Venezuela after the oil major agreed with state-run PDVSA to revamp joint ventures in the sanctioned country, six people close to the matter said.

Chevron's authorization request is the California-based company's latest attempt to have a greater say in its Venezuelan ventures, revive production and resume trading Venezuelan oil. U.S. sanctions in recent years have sharply cut the country's production and restricted operations, especially those with foreign partners.

Last spring, Chevron won approval to negotiate with Venezuelan officials, but Washington insisted that it would not ease sanctions without progress on a dialogue between President Nicolas Maduro and the political opposition led by Juan Guaido.

In late August, the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) asked Chevron for clarification and details of the deal with PDVSA, two of the people said.

Chevron's chances of getting approval for expanded business in Venezuela could be slim without concrete results from talks between Maduro and the country's opposition.

At stake are millions of barrels of Venezuelan oil that could help replace Russian supplies that some European nations and the United States have barred following the invasion of Ukraine. An expanded license also could allow Chevron to recoup at least a portion of billions of dollars in unpaid debts from its four joint ventures.

Chevron declined to comment, adding the company complies with the sanctions framework.

"We remain committed to the safety and wellbeing of our employees and their families, the integrity of our joint venture assets and the company's social and humanitarian program," said spokesman Ray Fohr.

The U.S. Treasury declined to comment. PDVSA and Venezuela's oil ministry did not reply to a request for comment.

DEEP REVAMP

The Chevron-PDVSA pact covers a deep revamping of activities at their four projects. It includes a crude-for-diluents swap to facilitate heavy oil processing for export at the large Petropiar venture in the Orinoco Belt, and proposes to resume Petroboscan venture's oil production, recently halted due to operational bottlenecks, two of the people said.

"Chevron wants to have more influence on the ventures' procurement, staff hiring and oil trading," another person said. "From PDVSA's point of view, the projects will continue being its business units, so it will appoint their managers," that person added.

PDVSA has agreed to rely on Chevron key operational decisions, even though legal modifications to the partnership's stakeholding are not planned in the short term, the people said.

Venezuela's oil minister Tareck El Aissami this week said "the ball is on the U.S. government's court" when asked about negotiations with Chevron. "We have discussed and agreed with (Chevron) everything related to the immediate restitution of operations."

If President Joe Biden's administration approves Chevron's proposed terms, it could free up oil inventories that Venezuela has been unable to export, and solve its lack of diluents to convert heavy oil into exportable grades.

Chevron would also have more say in running its ventures - which must be jointly operated with PDVSA according to Venezuelan laws. The U.S. company would also become the preferred offtaker for the projects' exports, directing barrels to the United States and elsewhere.

HURDLES ABOUND

Washington views Maduro's 2018 reelection as a sham and Maduro has called Venezuela's opposition puppets of the United States while retaining power despite sanctions.

At least one U.S. lawmaker recently asked Chevron for a copy of its PDVSA deal, two of the people said. The U.S. Congress this year opposed any business expansion that could be seen as an easing of sanctions intended to oust Maduro.

Congressional opposition remains a major obstacle to any expanded permit for Chevron, though some influential U.S. State Department officials favor a license at least allowing trading under limits initially set by President Donald Trump's administration, the people said.

State Department officials have maintained contact with Maduro's envoys over an agreement with the country's opposition originally called mainly to negotiate free presidential elections. There has been little progress.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga in Houston. Additional reporting by Deisy Buitrago in Caracas, Timothy Gardner in Washington; editing by Gary McWilliams and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION -2.12% 154.7 Delayed Quote.36.87%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.82% 92.63 Delayed Quote.28.14%
WTI -2.76% 86.797 Delayed Quote.22.16%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:59pCanada authorizes first Omicron-adapted COVID vaccine for adults
RE
12:54pItaly state sector budget surplus at 650 million euros in August
RE
12:50pSouth African rand weakens as dollar hits a new 20-yr high
RE
12:44pDemocratic Republic of Congo has received two offers for gas blocks
RE
12:40pU.N. chief hopes China adopts recommendations made in report on Xinjiang - spokesperson
RE
12:38pChevron applies for Venezuela license renewal, proposes wider business
RE
12:28pDakar- namibia oil minister says production at total and shell o…
RE
12:25pGorbachev died shocked and bewildered by Ukraine conflict - interpreter
RE
12:25pUnite - secures improved holiday pay for balfour beatty electric…
RE
12:24pWall Street slides for fifth straight day on rate hike jitters
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China opposes U.S. move barring Nvidia from selling it high-end chips
2U.S. allows Nvidia to do exports, transfers needed to develop its AI ch..
3Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal gets global scrutiny
4Analysis-New U.S. rules on EV subsidies slam Hyundai, Kia's dreams
5Exclusive-U.S. sought records on Binance CEO for crypto money launderin..

HOT NEWS