Chevron applies for Venezuela license renewal, proposes wider business

HOUSTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp has asked
the U.S. government to expand its license to operate in
Venezuela after the oil major agreed with state-run PDVSA to
revamp joint ventures in the sanctioned country, six people
close to the matter said.
Chevron's authorization request is the California-based
company's latest attempt to have a greater say in its Venezuelan
ventures, revive production and resume trading Venezuelan oil.
U.S. sanctions in recent years have sharply cut the country's
production and restricted operations, especially those with
foreign partners.
Last spring, Chevron won approval to negotiate with
Venezuelan officials, but Washington insisted that it would not
ease sanctions without progress on a dialogue between President
Nicolas Maduro and the political opposition led by Juan Guaido.
In late August, the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of
Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) asked Chevron for clarification
and details of the deal with PDVSA, two of the people said.
Chevron's chances of getting approval for expanded business
in Venezuela could be slim without concrete results from talks
between Maduro and the country's opposition.
At stake are millions of barrels of Venezuelan oil that
could help replace Russian supplies that some European nations
and the United States have barred following the invasion of
Ukraine. An expanded license also could allow Chevron to recoup
at least a portion of billions of dollars in unpaid debts from
its four joint ventures.
Chevron declined to comment, adding the company complies
with the sanctions framework.
"We remain committed to the safety and wellbeing of our
employees and their families, the integrity of our joint venture
assets and the company's social and humanitarian program," said
spokesman Ray Fohr.
The U.S. Treasury declined to comment. PDVSA and Venezuela's
oil ministry did not reply to a request for comment.
DEEP REVAMP
The Chevron-PDVSA pact covers a deep revamping of activities
at their four projects. It includes a crude-for-diluents swap to
facilitate heavy oil processing for export at the large
Petropiar venture in the Orinoco Belt, and proposes to resume
Petroboscan venture's oil production, recently halted due to
operational bottlenecks, two of the people said.
"Chevron wants to have more influence on the ventures'
procurement, staff hiring and oil trading," another person said.
"From PDVSA's point of view, the projects will continue being
its business units, so it will appoint their managers," that
person added.
PDVSA has agreed to rely on Chevron key operational
decisions, even though legal modifications to the partnership's
stakeholding are not planned in the short term, the people said.
Venezuela's oil minister Tareck El Aissami this week said
"the ball is on the U.S. government's court" when asked about
negotiations with Chevron. "We have discussed and agreed with
(Chevron) everything related to the immediate restitution of
operations."
If President Joe Biden's administration approves Chevron's
proposed terms, it could free up oil inventories that Venezuela
has been unable to export, and solve its lack of diluents to
convert heavy oil into exportable grades.
Chevron would also have more say in running its ventures -
which must be jointly operated with PDVSA according to
Venezuelan laws. The U.S. company would also become the
preferred offtaker for the projects' exports, directing barrels
to the United States and elsewhere.
HURDLES ABOUND
Washington views Maduro's 2018 reelection as a sham and
Maduro has called Venezuela's opposition puppets of the United
States while retaining power despite sanctions.
At least one U.S. lawmaker recently asked Chevron for a copy
of its PDVSA deal, two of the people said. The U.S. Congress
this year opposed any business expansion that could be seen as
an easing of sanctions intended to oust Maduro.
Congressional opposition remains a major obstacle to any
expanded permit for Chevron, though some influential U.S. State
Department officials favor a license at least allowing trading
under limits initially set by President Donald Trump's
administration, the people said.
State Department officials have maintained contact with
Maduro's envoys over an agreement with the country's opposition
originally called mainly to negotiate free presidential
elections. There has been little progress.
