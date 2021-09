Sept 3 (Reuters) - Oil major Chevron Corp is preparing to defend itself against a potential challenge from activist investors like Engine No.1 that roiled Exxon Mobil Corp earlier this year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Chevron did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)