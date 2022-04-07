Chevron license extension for Venezuela operations 'very likely', PDVSA ad-hoc chair says

CARACAS, April 7 (Reuters) - The chair of the ad-hoc board
of Venezuela's state-owned oil company PDVSA, which
controls some of its most important foreign assets, said on
Thursday it was very likely that Washington will extend
Chevron's license to operate in the South American
country.
The United States has provided the U.S. oil company with a
special operating license exempting it from sanctions on
Venezuela's vital oil sector for periods of up to six months,
but only to maintain minimal operations and not including
activities such as drilling and trading.
"I think it is very likely that Chevron and service
companies will have their licenses extended," Horacio Medina,
chair of the PDVSA ad-hoc board named by Venezuela's opposition,
said in a virtual event.
An extension would not mean anything different to the terms
Chevron is currently operating under, Medina said, although he
added that the oil company seems to be asking for a two-year
extension.
Chevron did not immediately respond to request for comment.
A high-level meeting between U.S and Venezuelan officials in
Caracas at the beginning of last month opened the possibility
that sanctions imposed by the United States on PDVSA in 2019
could be relaxed amid a global need for fuel caused by Russia's
invasion of Ukraine.
The special operating license, which expires in June, also
applies to oilfield service companies including Halliburton
, Schlumberger Ltd, Baker Hughes Co and
Weatherford International.
Chevron also hopes to operate the fields where it is based
in Venezuela and sell its crude, Medina said, something that
will require legal reforms and approval from the South American
country's National Assembly, which is controlled by the ruling
party.
PDVSA and Venezuela's Ministry of Information did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
