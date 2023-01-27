Chevron raises base pay of CEO, top execs for 2023

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp is raising the
base salaries of top boss Michael Wirth and two other senior
executives for 2023, according to a company filing on Friday.
The U.S. oil giant's independent board of directors have
approved an 8.8% hike to Wirth's annual salary to $1.85 million,
while Chief Financial Officer Pierre Breber's annual base salary
will increase by $75,000 to $1.15 million.
Writh, who has spent nearly four decades with Chevron,
received an annual base salary of $1.7 million in 2022, up
$50,000 from 2020. There was no change announced in 2021.
News of the pay hikes comes hours after the company reported
a record profit of $36.5 billion for 2022, although the figure
fell shy of Wall Street targets, sending its shares down 4.2% at
the close.
(Reporting by Arshreet Singh; Editing by Devika Syamnath)