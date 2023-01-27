Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Chevron raises base pay of CEO, top execs for 2023

01/27/2023 | 05:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp is raising the base salaries of top boss Michael Wirth and two other senior executives for 2023, according to a company filing on Friday.

The U.S. oil giant's independent board of directors have approved an 8.8% hike to Wirth's annual salary to $1.85 million, while Chief Financial Officer Pierre Breber's annual base salary will increase by $75,000 to $1.15 million.

Writh, who has spent nearly four decades with Chevron, received an annual base salary of $1.7 million in 2022, up $50,000 from 2020. There was no change announced in 2021.

News of the pay hikes comes hours after the company reported a record profit of $36.5 billion for 2022, although the figure fell shy of Wall Street targets, sending its shares down 4.2% at the close. (Reporting by Arshreet Singh; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.57% 86.05 Delayed Quote.0.27%
CHEVRON CORPORATION -4.44% 179.45 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
WTI -2.02% 79.45 Delayed Quote.0.09%
Latest news "Economy"
05:57pU.S. lawmakers ask Kerry to urge UAE to replace oil boss as COP28 president
RE
05:48pNorth Korea slams United States for pledging tanks to Ukraine
RE
05:48pEU must answer U.S. clean energy subsidies, commissioner says on Washington visit
RE
05:47pFitch Upgrades Greece to BB+, Sees Headline Inflation Falling to 5% in 2023
DJ
05:42pIsrael's Netanyahu visits scene of deadly Jerusalem shooting
RE
05:41pRecession fears pose challenge to energy shares after stellar year
RE
05:39pDaniel abed khalif remains in police custody and is due to appea…
RE
05:39pChevron raises base pay of CEO, top execs for 2023
RE
05:37p21-year-old man has been charged following an investigation by t…
RE
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.16% This Week to 94.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bill Ackman says Hindenburg's report on Adani Group 'highly credible'
2U.S. consumer spending falls; inflation cooling
3Rising interest rates have a sting in the tail for Europe's banks
4Intel's 'historic collapse' sparks selloff in chip stocks
5ArcelorMittal leads $120 million funding for green steel tech firm

HOT NEWS