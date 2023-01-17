Chevron readies next naphtha delivery to Venezuela joint venture

HOUSTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp has
shipped its next cargo of heavy naphtha to an oil project it
shares with Venezuelan state-run company PDVSA, according to a
shipping document, data and sources.
Chevron has received four cargoes of Venezuelan crude since
the U.S. Treasury Department in November authorized the company
to reanimate production and expand operations in OPEC member
Venezuela as an exception to sanctions on PDVSA. Most cargoes
are set to discharge at its Pascagoula, Mississippi, refinery.
California-based Chevron earlier this month also delivered
its first cargo of heavy naphtha to Venezuela, which is used by
PDVSA's joint ventures as diluent to produce exportable crude
grades, helping untangle operational issues at a project's oil
upgrader.
The second 450,000-barrel naphtha cargo will be carried
onboard tanker Hamburg Star, which finished loading on Tuesday
at Houston and is scheduled to set sail this week to Venezuela,
according to a shipping document and Refinitiv Eikon data.
Chevron-chartered tanker Carina Voyager on Tuesday was
loading some 520,000 barrels of Venezuelan Hamaca heavy crude at
PDVSA's Jose port, while tanker ICE Fighter finished loading
some 230,000 barrels of Boscan heavy crude at the Bajo Grande
port, according to schedules seen by Reuters.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Leslie Adler)