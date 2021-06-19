Chevron returning offshore workers, restarts output halted by U.S. storm

HOUSTON, June 19 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp said on
Saturday it was returning offshore workers who had been
evacuated ahead of Tropical Storm Claudette from its Gulf of
Mexico production platforms.
Chevron said it was ramping up production at its Tahiti
platform where production had been halted by the storm. Other
Chevron-operated facilities in the Gulf are running at normal
levels, it said in a notice on its website https://www.chevron.com/media/updates.
Claudette made landfall in southeast Louisiana in the
morning, disrupting oil and gas production in the central Gulf
of Mexico and bringing tropical-storm force winds and heavy rain
to parts of the Gulf Coast.
Earlier, the third-largest oil producer in the U.S. Gulf of
Mexico had withdrawn non-essential staff from three platforms
and fully evacuated a fourth.
