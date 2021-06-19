Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Chevron returning offshore workers, restarts output halted by U.S. storm

06/19/2021 | 03:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOUSTON, June 19 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp said on Saturday it was returning offshore workers who had been evacuated ahead of Tropical Storm Claudette from its Gulf of Mexico production platforms.

Chevron said it was ramping up production at its Tahiti platform where production had been halted by the storm. Other Chevron-operated facilities in the Gulf are running at normal levels, it said in a notice on its website https://www.chevron.com/media/updates.

Claudette made landfall in southeast Louisiana in the morning, disrupting oil and gas production in the central Gulf of Mexico and bringing tropical-storm force winds and heavy rain to parts of the Gulf Coast.

Earlier, the third-largest oil producer in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico had withdrawn non-essential staff from three platforms and fully evacuated a fourth. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Richard Chang and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:49pINGRID BROCKOVÁ AT THE TIDEWATER MEETING OF MINISTERS FOR INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION : “The private sector is a key source of innovations, investments and economic sustainability in development cooperation.”
PU
03:33pChevron returning offshore workers, restarts output halted by U.S. storm
RE
03:11pUK's Morrisons rejects $7.6 billion takeover proposal from CD&R
RE
02:17pU.s. cdc says 149,125,164 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of june 19 vs 148,459,003 individuals as of june 18
RE
02:16pU.s. cdc says 176,737,141 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of june 19 vs 176,290,249 individuals as of june 18
RE
02:14pWest African regional bloc adopts new plan to launch single currency in 2027
RE
02:14pU.s. cdc says administered 317,117,797 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of june 19 vs 316,048,776 doses administered as of june 18
RE
02:12pU.s. cdc says delivered 379,003,410 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of june 19 vs 377,935,390 doses delivered as of june 18
RE
01:53pBritain's Morrisons says rejected CD&R takeover proposal
RE
01:43pBCIE BANCO CENTROAMERICANO DE INTEGRACIÓN  : More than 327,000 Salvadorans will benefit from new road investment approved by CABEI
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Ex-Tesla president sold stock worth $274 million since June 10 -SEC filing
2China's cryptocurrency-mining crackdown spreads to Sichuan
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : UK's Morrisons rejects $7.6 billion takeover proposal from CD&R
4Largest Boeing 737 MAX model takes off on maiden flight
5ALPHABET INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Google's adtech business set to face formal EU probe by year-end - sources

HOT NEWS