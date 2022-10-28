Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Chevron's $11.2 billion quarterly profit soars past estimates

10/28/2022 | 06:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Chevron Corp on Friday reported its second-highest ever quarterly profit, blasting past analysts' estimates, driven by soaring global demand for its oil and gas and rising production from its U.S. oilfields.

The surge comes as oil companies book mounting profits with prices near record levels and supplies tight on output cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as market disruption from the war in Ukraine.

Chevron posted a third-quarter net profit of $11.2 billion, or $5.78 per share - almost double the $6.1 billion from the same period last year, and well ahead of Wall Street's $4.86 estimate.

U.S. oil executives have been loath to crow about this year's earnings gains - surpassing the once-sizzling tech sector - preferring to emphasize investment commitments. But soaring profits are feeding criticism from consumer groups in the United States and Europe as inflation climbs.

The company's cash flow from operations soared to a record $15.3 billion, far higher than the previous quarter. Chevron's return on capital employed - a measure of how much it earns from each dollar invested in the business - jumped to 25%.

"We delivered another quarter of strong financial performance," Chevron Chief Executive Michael Wirth said in a prepared statement, noting its oil and gas production in the top U.S. shale field reached "another quarterly record."

Output from the U.S. Permian basin topped 700,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), up 12% from a year ago and above the second quarter's 692,000 boed. But global production in the first nine months of the year is down by about 100,000 boed from the 3.093 million boed from the same period last year.

Overall, oil and gas production was roughly flat last quarter factoring in the sale of some producing properties in Asia.

Its oil and gas business posted an operating profit that surged 81% to $9.3 billion, while its oil refining business nearly doubled to $2.5 billion.

Still, profit from refining cooled from the second quarter, keeping overall earnings below the company's all-time record of $11.6 billion. Refineries processed about 13% fewer barrels per day from the year-ago period, primarily due to planned maintenance, the company said.

However, refined product sales of 1.25 million barrels per day were up 5% from the year-ago period, mainly due to higher renewable fuel sales following its acquisition of biodiesel supplier Renewable Energy Group.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

By Sabrina Valle


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION 0.46% 177.9 Delayed Quote.51.60%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.34% 94.3 Delayed Quote.17.17%
WTI -0.50% 88.137 Delayed Quote.17.00%
Latest news "Economy"
06:34aRussian emigres in Armenia settle in for the long haul
RE
06:32aExxon's record-smashing Q3 profit nearly matches Apple's
RE
06:31aAsylum seekers shelter in Brussels squat as Belgian asylum system comes under strain
RE
06:29aUK PM Sunak discusses illegal Channel crossings with France's Macron
RE
06:27aFactbox-From outer space to social media, Elon Musk's growing universe
RE
06:27aChina's Giant Biogene to raise $70 million in Hong Kong IPO -sources
RE
06:19aChevron's $11.2 billion quarterly profit soars past estimates
RE
06:16aFactbox-Parties clash in election lawsuits ahead of U.S. midterms
RE
06:14aBBVA's higher provisions and costs overshadow third-quarter beat
RE
06:13aMarketmind: Tech melts, buck bounces
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Cracks appear in Credit Suisse comeback plans
2BA-owner IAG posts Q3 adjusted operating profit of 1.2 billion euros
3Analysis-For Twitter boss Elon Musk, now comes the hard part
4Volkswagen Q3 earnings weighed down by cost of Porsche listing, Argo AI
5AMAZON COM INC : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS