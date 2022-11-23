Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Chevron's expanded Venezuelan oil role will not profit state-run PDVSA - Washington source

11/23/2022 | 03:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOUSTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - A U.S. license allowing Chevron Corp to expand Venezuela's oil production and exports will be designed to prevent the country's state-run oil firm to profit from the sales, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The largest U.S. oil company still operating in the South American nation is expected to win U.S. approval to vastly expand operations in Venezuela as soon as Saturday. The approval would allow it to produce and export crude oil. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -4.24% 84.58 Delayed Quote.12.66%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -4.10% 427.162 Real-time Quote.7.63%
WTI -4.72% 77.463 Delayed Quote.6.62%
Latest news "Economy"
04:05pSoybean, grain futures turn higher ahead of Thanksgiving
RE
04:04pSouth Korea producer inflation hits 16-month low in Oct
RE
04:01pDow jones industrial average unofficially closes at highest leve…
RE
04:01pWall Street rise as Fed signals slowdown in rate hikes
RE
03:57pAdult sex abuse victims in New York to file decades-old lawsuits
RE
03:54pExplainer-Trump's Supreme Court loss the latest failure to keep tax returns secret
RE
03:52pCANADA FX DEBT-C$ rises on 'dovish' Fed minutes; gains capped as oil slides
RE
03:49pChevron's expanded Venezuelan oil role will not profit state-run PDVSA - Washington source
RE
03:49pU.s. license for chevron to export venezuelan oil shifts country…
RE
03:49pChevron's license to operate in venezuela will not allow state-r…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed minutes may show debate over risks of aggressive rate hikes
2Stellantis stores cars in old French airfield amid delivery logjam - so..
3Analyst recommendations: Air products, Best Buy, Glencore, Sage, Stanle..
4U.S. weekly jobless claims increase more than expected
5Autodesk Shares Slip Premarket on Disappointing Guidance

HOT NEWS