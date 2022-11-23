Chevron's expanded Venezuelan oil role will not profit state-run PDVSA - Washington source

HOUSTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - A U.S. license allowing
Chevron Corp to expand Venezuela's oil production and exports
will be designed to prevent the country's state-run oil firm to
profit from the sales, according to a person familiar with the
matter.
The largest U.S. oil company still operating in the South
American nation is expected to win U.S. approval to vastly
expand operations in Venezuela as soon as Saturday. The approval
would allow it to produce and export crude oil.
