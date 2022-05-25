Chevron's shareholders vote to reduce Scope 3 emissions

May 25 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp's investors on Wednesday voted in favor of a proposal to reduce "Scope 3" emissions that are essentially generated from customers burning its fuel.

Nearly 61% of the shareholders voted in favor of the non-binding proposal, according to preliminary figures disclosed by Chevron.

Chief Executive Michael Wirth told shareholders the U.S. oil major also plans to focus on lowering the carbon intensity of its operations.

Major oil and gas producers have come under increasing pressure to cut greenhouse gas emissions to slow climate change.

While many companies have set targets for reducing direct and indirect emissions, or so-called Scope 1 and 2, they have ignored their responsibility for Scope 3 emission targets.

"We aim to lead in lower carbon intensity oil, products, and natural gas, and to advance new products and solutions that reduce the carbon emissions of major industries," Wirth said in a statement.

"Chevron is doing its part to grow domestic supply, with U.S. oil and gas production up 10 percent over the first quarter of last year."

The oil major also said its 2022 capital spending, including announced acquisitions, was expected to be more than 50% higher than 2021. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Shinjini Ganguli)