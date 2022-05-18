Chevron to launch carbon capture project in San Joaquin Valley

May 18 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp said on Wednesday it
was launching a carbon capture and storage (CCS) project aimed
at reducing the carbon intensity of its operations in San
Joaquin Valley, California.
Oil, gas and chemical firms have embraced carbon capture and
sequestration, which involves collecting and sinking greenhouse
gas deep underground, to address investor demands to clean up
operations and reduce pollution that contributes to global
warming.
Chevron said it aims to cut its carbon intensity - the
amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) emitted per unit of energy
produced - by installing equipment that capture CO2 and then
safely store it thousands of feet underground.
The CCS initiative would begin at Chevron's Kern River
Eastridge cogeneration plant in Kern County, California, the oil
major added in a statement.
(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini
Ganguli)