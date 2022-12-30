Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
Chevron to load Venezuelan oil for exports, supply diluents to joint venture

12/30/2022 | 10:17am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Chevron is seen at the company's office in Caracas

HOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer Chevron Corp has sent an oil tanker to Venezuela to load the first cargo of crude destined for the United States in nearly four years, according to a person familiar with the matter and shipping data, with the vessel approaching the South American country's waters on Friday.

A second tanker that will bring a cargo of diluents to a Chevron joint venture with state oil firm PDVSA to help processing the nation's heavy crude is due to arrive early next month, the person said.

The cargoes are the first under the U.S. Treasury Department's November license allowing the U.S. oil major to expand its operations in the South American country. The license will reopen oil flows shut by U.S. sanctions for nearly four years.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga in Houston; editing by Gary McWilliams)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.83% 84.33 Delayed Quote.7.34%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 0.20% 178.6 Delayed Quote.50.81%
WTI 0.60% 79.045 Delayed Quote.4.25%
