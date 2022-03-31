Chevron to start Richmond, California, crude unit overhaul in mid-April -sources

HOUSTON, March 31 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp plans to begin an overhaul of the crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 245,271 barrel-per-day Richmond, California, refinery in mid-April, two sources familiar with plant operations said on Thursday.

Chevron spokesman Tyler Kruzich declined to comment on day-to-day operations.

Chevron will shut the 240,000-bpd CDU for the overhaul, the sources said. The CDU breaks down crude oil into hydrocarbon feedstocks for all other units at the refinery.

The 59,000-bpd jet fuel hydrotreater at the Richmond refinery remains shut. It was shut on March 21.

About 500 workers at the refinery have been on strike since March 21, and Chevron continues to operate the plant with managers and supervisors. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Leslie Adler)