Chevron to start Richmond, California, crude unit overhaul in mid-April -sources

HOUSTON, March 31 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp plans to
begin an overhaul of the crude distillation unit (CDU) at its
245,271 barrel-per-day Richmond, California, refinery in
mid-April, two sources familiar with plant operations said on
Thursday.
Chevron spokesman Tyler Kruzich declined to comment on
day-to-day operations.
Chevron will shut the 240,000-bpd CDU for the overhaul, the
sources said. The CDU breaks down crude oil into hydrocarbon
feedstocks for all other units at the refinery.
The 59,000-bpd jet fuel hydrotreater at the Richmond
refinery remains shut. It was shut on March 21.
About 500 workers at the refinery have been on strike since
March 21, and Chevron continues to operate the plant with
managers and supervisors.
