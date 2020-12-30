Chicago-Area Business Activity Increases in December -- MNI Indicators

By Xavier Fontdegloria

Business activity in the Chicago area expanded in December for the sixth consecutive month at a slightly higher pace than that of November, data from MNI Indicators showed Wednesday.

The Chicago Business Barometer stood at 59.5 in December, up from 58.2 in November. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected the barometer to come in at a lower level of 56.0.

The barometer is compiled every month after surveying purchasing and supply management professionals in the Chicago area, who are polled to assess business conditions for their respective companies. Readings above 50 point to improvement of the business climate in the region, while readings below 50 indicate negative changes.

Among the five main indicators, employment saw the largest monthly gain, followed by order backlogs. New orders recorded the biggest decline, MNI Indicators said.

New orders slipped two points in December as demand eased, while production ticked up 1.1 points as business activity picked up, the report said.

Order backlogs rose for the second consecutive month in December, by 3.6 points compared with the previous month.

Supplier deliveries showed little change in December, with companies reporting delivery delays due to issues with shipping and trucking.

Employment saw the largest gain in December and rose to a one-year high, the report said. However, the indicator is still in contraction territory.

To the question of how companies forecast their business activity for 2021, 45% of the respondents see growth below 5% while another 43% expect growth to be between 5% and 10%.

