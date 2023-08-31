By Joshua Kirby

Manufacturing activity in the Chicago area continued to contract in August though at a slower rate as some components turned positive, data from a survey compiled by MNI Indicators showed Thursday.

The Chicago Business Barometer improved to 48.7 in August from 42.8 in July, beating the 44.3 reading expected by economists, according to a poll by The Wall Street Journal.

The barometer is compiled through surveys of firms in the Chicago area in order to assess business conditions, and comprises components including new orders, order backlogs, production, supplier deliveries and employment. A reading below 50 suggests a contraction in activity.

Some components of the index entered positive territory, including new orders and production, both of which reached their highest levels in more than a year. Employment rose by 8.6 points but remained just negative, while order backlogs fell, losing 6.9 points. Inventories, meanwhile, marked the first improvement since March, though they continued to contract.

Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@wsj.com; @joshualeokirby

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-31-23 1017ET