Chicago Business Activity Grew Marginally in August -- MNI Indicators

By Xavier Fontdegloria

Economic activity in Chicago barely expanded in August for a second straight month, data from a survey compiled by MNI Indicators showed Wednesday.

The Chicago Business Barometer increased marginally to 52.2 in August from 52.1 in July, hovering around levels last seen in July-August 2020 and broadly matching the 52.0 consensus forecast from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

The reading suggests activity grew only slightly on month as it is just above the 50 threshold which signals expansion.

The barometer is compiled after surveying firms in the Chicago area to assess business conditions. The index takes into account five components: new orders, order backlogs, production, supplier deliveries and employment.

The production index rose to 54.9 in August, almost recovering July's drop and suggesting output rose in August underpinned by more shipping days, the report said.

The new orders index also increased, to 48.9, although it remained below the 50 point threshold that signals contraction. Order Backlogs grew by 6.1 points to 54.5, the data showed.

The employment index decreased slightly to 54.6, in a sign that companies in the area kept steady hiring levels in the context of a tight labor market.

The supplier deliveries index declined to 62.1, while inventories registered a large rebound, MNI indicators said.

Inflation pressures persisted and were acute, with the prices paid index unchanged at 81.8.

