Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Chicago Business Activity Grew Marginally in August -- MNI Indicators

08/31/2022 | 10:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Xavier Fontdegloria


Economic activity in Chicago barely expanded in August for a second straight month, data from a survey compiled by MNI Indicators showed Wednesday.

The Chicago Business Barometer increased marginally to 52.2 in August from 52.1 in July, hovering around levels last seen in July-August 2020 and broadly matching the 52.0 consensus forecast from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

The reading suggests activity grew only slightly on month as it is just above the 50 threshold which signals expansion.

The barometer is compiled after surveying firms in the Chicago area to assess business conditions. The index takes into account five components: new orders, order backlogs, production, supplier deliveries and employment.

The production index rose to 54.9 in August, almost recovering July's drop and suggesting output rose in August underpinned by more shipping days, the report said.

The new orders index also increased, to 48.9, although it remained below the 50 point threshold that signals contraction. Order Backlogs grew by 6.1 points to 54.5, the data showed.

The employment index decreased slightly to 54.6, in a sign that companies in the area kept steady hiring levels in the context of a tight labor market.

The supplier deliveries index declined to 62.1, while inventories registered a large rebound, MNI indicators said.

Inflation pressures persisted and were acute, with the prices paid index unchanged at 81.8.


Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-31-22 1017ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:31aSwiss cabinet sees no need to cushion energy price rises
RE
10:30aSwiss cabinet sees no need to cushion energy price rises
RE
10:25aU.S. airlines commit to providing meals, hotel rooms for extended delays they caused
RE
10:24aCanada switches ministers in mini cabinet reshuffle
RE
10:21aKremlin says Gorbachev helped end Cold War but was wrong about 'honeymoon' with West
RE
10:18aChicago Business Activity Grew Marginally in August -- MNI Indicators
DJ
10:17aQatar to build world's largest 'blue' ammonia plant - QatarEnergy
RE
10:16aAustralian House Prices Post Biggest Monthly Fall Since 1983 in August
DJ
10:16aWall Street climbs as tech stocks rebound, oil drops
RE
10:13aGerman Economy Ministry officials flagged over possible Russia ties - Die Zeit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia continues global stock slump as Fed tightening fears flare
2NAGARRO : Buy rating from Jefferies
3BAYER AG : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
4BYD Co. Shares Slide After Warren Buffett's Stake Sale
5As natural gas prices jump, shale oil firms get gassy

HOT NEWS