Business activity continued to slump in the Chicago area in February and at a faster rate as production and employment both worsened, according to a survey published Thursday.

The Chicago Business Barometer slid backward to 44.0 from 46.0 in January, according to data compiled by MNI indicators, disappointing hopes for an uptick to 48.0, according to a poll of economists compiled by The Wall Street Journal. It marks a third straight month of decline in the barometer, taking it further into the territory that indicates contraction in activity.

The barometer is compiled through surveys of firms in the Chicago area in order to assess business conditions and components including new orders, order backlogs, production, supplier deliveries and employment.

The decline was driven by deterioration in the measures of production and employment, which fell by 5.8 and 6.0 points, respectively, while supplier deliveries also worsened, albeit by a lesser extent.

New orders and backlogs conversely improved on month, cushioning some of the backslide in the headline index.

