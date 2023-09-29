By Joshua Kirby

Manufacturing activity continued to weaken in the Chicago area in September as new demand plummeted.

The Chicago Business Barometer deteriorated to 44.0 in September from 48.7 the previous month, data from a survey compiled by MNI Indicators showed Friday. The result was below the 47.0 reading forecast by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

The barometer is compiled through surveys of firms in the Chicago area in order to assess business conditions, and comprises components including new orders, order backlogs, production, supplier deliveries and employment. A reading below 50 suggests a contraction in activity.

Weakness in new orders was the main drag on the barometer, with a decline of nearly 18 points, marking the largest slip since April 2020. Production also fell, though it remained in expansion territory. Order backlogs, conversely, improved by more than 10 points and supplier deliveries also increased, the index showed.

