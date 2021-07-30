Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Chicago Business Barometer Rises in July

07/30/2021 | 10:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dave Sebastian

The Chicago Business Barometer rose in July as demand was strong but firms remained concerned about supply-chain disruptions and rising prices.

The barometer, also known as the Chicago Purchasing Manager Index, rose to 73.4 this month, both a two-month high and the second-highest pandemic-era reading. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal were expecting a reading of 64.1.

When the barometer is above 50, it means there is expansion. The reading takes into account five components: new orders, order backlogs, production, supplier deliveries indicators and employment.

Production rose 8.8 points, posting the biggest gain in July, as some firms benefited from supply-chain issues, MNI Indicators said in a release.

Order backlogs reached a two-month high after advancing 3.4 points, according to the release. Companies noted a shortage of raw materials and warehouse personnel, MNI Indicators added. Demand for labor rose 3.4 points during the month as staff availability remained subdued, it said.

Inventories rose 5.1 points, though it has been in contraction since April, according to MNI Indicators.

MNI Indicators said supplier deliveries stayed at June's level in July. Delivery delays remained a problem, it said.

Prices paid at the factory gate fell 0.3 points but remained at a historically high level, MNI Indicators said. The firm said survey respondents noted higher prices for materials and freight as an ongoing concern.

MNI Indicators also asked those surveyed about their planned business activity growth forecast for the second half of the year. About 49% of respondents said they expect growth of 5% to 10%.

In response to a question on whether current inflationary pressures are seen as transitory, 37.2% of respondents said they were unsure, the firm said.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-30-21 1020ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:39aAMAZON COM : U.S. stocks slip on Amazon earnings, dollar near 1-month low
RE
10:36aBombardier reaches agreement with Canadian union members
RE
10:36aAs scrutiny mounts, crypto exchange Binance to wind down derivatives in Europe
RE
10:34aDaimler to keep 35% stake in trucks spin-off as separation nears
RE
10:32aU.S. authorities probing Emergent BioSolutions over COVID-19 vaccine issues -filing
RE
10:32aMichael Kors parent rides on post-lockdown splurge to lift forecasts
RE
10:28aU.S. consumer sentiment declines in July
RE
10:23aServices boost U.S. consumer spending in June; inflation increases
RE
10:21aChicago Business Barometer Rises in July
DJ
10:20aAmazon hit with record EU data privacy fine
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Robinhood closes at $34.82 in grim stock market debut
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : sales growth slows in tame start to Jassy's tenure as CEO
3TENCENT, ALIBABA, DIDI: Beijing takes control
4GLENCORE PLC : GLENCORE : Half-Year Production Report 2021
5Glencore ups expectations for FY trading, lowers nickel, coal

HOT NEWS