Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Chicago Industrial Market Welcomes Cold Summit Development's New Class-A Cold Storage Facility

10/08/2021 | 01:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cold Summit Development has launched Cold Summit Chicago I, a new multi-tenant speculative cold storage project in the Chicago metro area. The project features a 213,600-square-foot development, including 7,000 square-feet of office and fully convertible temperature-controlled suites. Sitework and construction have commenced with forecasted delivery by August 2022. The project follows developments by Cold Summit in Dallas and Phoenix.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211008005495/en/

Cold Summit Chicago I (Photo: Business Wire)

Cold Summit Chicago I (Photo: Business Wire)

The Chicago cold storage market is limited in supply, thus creating a high barrier-to-entry for users and investors. This makes the Windy City market an attractive candidate for development.

“Chicago is a premier market for industrial real estate, serving last-mile distribution to the third-largest metro population in the U.S. as well as filling its role as a national intermodal logistics hub,” says Alex Langerman, co-founder and COO of Cold Summit Development.

The project is located at 5020 W. 73rd St. in Bedford Park, IL. Bedford Park is a highly desirable industrial hub less than 15 miles from downtown Chicago and three miles from Midway Airport, with the project site adjacent to the CSX intermodal terminal, the largest in the CSX network.

“We are thrilled to bring our Class-A2 cold storage product to the dynamic Chicago market. In addition, we look forward to supporting the Village of Bedford Park education system and local children through our Cold Summit Giving mission,” says Scott Pertel, president and CEO of Cold Summit Development.

About Cold Summit Development:

Cold Summit is a leading developer of cold storage facilities. Our mission is to facilitate the movement of healthy products to consumers by delivering innovative, industry-leading cold storage real state solutions with a relentless focus on product integrity.

For more information, please visit https://www.coldsummit.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:09pINVESTIGATION ALERT : Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Investigation of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
PR
02:08p4FRONT VENTURES CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:07pFLYEXCLUSIVE : Unveils Major Enhancements to its Jet Club
BU
02:05pFreeport CEO 'encouraged' after talk with Peru's Castillo
RE
02:05pVARTA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
02:05pVARTA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DJ
02:04pComex Silver Ends the Week 0.75% Higher at $22.679 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:04pComex Gold Ends the Week 0.04% Lower at $1756.30 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:03pSS&C : to Release Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results
PR
02:02pStatement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on the Unprecedented OECD Agreement for a Global Minimum Tax
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1School hiring decline, worker shortages curb U.S. job growth in Septemb..
2Japan wholesale inflation likely hit 13-year high in Sept on rising com..
3ARCELORMITTAL : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
4Cognizant : Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conferenc..
5EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Advance, Investors Await U.S. Jobs Re..

HOT NEWS