Chicago Manufacturer Running Around-The-Clock To Keep Businesses, Nursing Homes & Schools Safe; Preparing For Phase 2 Ramp-Up

01/04/2021 | 06:01am EST
CHICAGO, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schools across the country are poised to return to in-person learning come early 2021. Standard class sizes have traditionally been determined by the ratio of students to instructional staff. Existing schools were built with this type of capacity in mind, without the additional caveat of requiring a 6-foot distance between each student and faculty member.

Safety is at the forefront of Phase 2 and per the CDC that includes installing sneeze guards and partitions where you cannot space 6 feet apart. A cough can travel as fast as 50 mph and a sneeze up to 100 mph expelling droplets far beyond the mere protection of a mask. Acrylic sneeze guards and plexiglass dividers can intercept COVID-19 respiratory droplets, re-enforce social distancing requirements and act as a complement to additional safety precautions in place.

"The cost to implement additional safety measures far outweigh the cost that mis-education can have on a student unable to return to the classroom, or a business that cannot reopen for customers," said Wright. "Those unprepared will likely suffer additional setbacks that can result in re-closures, or the deaths of more businesses. We have the materials and the know-how. We're here to help people move forward. We've seen the failed attempts of schools, nursing homes and businesses that re-opened without appropriate measures in place, only to suffer outbreaks and re-closures. These PPE items can help to stop transmission and foster progress."

Courtney Wright, CEO and Owner of Gemini Builds It! & Showcase Acrylics, utilized her company's 40-plus years of expertise in custom enclosures to pivot during the pandemic, offering PPE products to businesses, schools and institutions across the US including Henrico County, VA, the largest school district in the country, as well as grocery chains Whole Foods and Costco, to implement safety enclosures. Their plexiglass sneeze guards and protective shields are in stock or can be custom designed for spaces to ensure the safety of employees, students and customers, without invading the overall aesthetic. Wright urges schools to act on safety preparations so they are not left behind.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chicago-manufacturer-running-around-the-clock-to-keep-businesses-nursing-homes--schools-safe-preparing-for-phase-2-ramp-up-301199908.html

SOURCE Gemini Builds It!


© PRNewswire 2021
