Chicago Tribune Names Harbor Capital Advisors, Inc. a Winner of the Chicagoland Top Workplaces 2021 Award

Harbor Capital Advisors, Inc. has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by Chicago Tribune Top Workplaces Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“At Harbor we believe that an agile organization can adapt to changes while efficiently delivering results,” said Charles McCain, CEO. Mr. McCain continued, “as a leader at Harbor, it is extremely important to me and our Management Team that we foster a strong culture that enables our employees to be the best they can be both professionally and personally.

I am thrilled to see our employees recognize they are our most important asset” Harbor continues to engage associates on multiple fronts, and acts on feedback from the associates. Decisions around returning in-person to the office, enhanced client service practices, and new associate onboarding have all been the result of associate feedback and implementation.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

Harbor Capital Advisors is dedicated to helping clients achieve investment objectives with an active, cost-aware investing approach. For more than 30 years, our investment team has served as a guide for clients, developing portfolio strategies based on rigorous research and market analysis; sourcing select specialists and deep insights in each asset class; and evaluating performance to ensure that decisions remain in the best interests of our clients.

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

