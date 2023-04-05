STORY: Chicago elected as its next mayor Brandon Johnson, a county commissioner and teachers' union organizer little known to voters only months ago.

Johnson defeated Paul Vallas Tuesday night, according to the Associated Press, after a runoff between the two Democrats to take over a city grappling with crime - an issue that dominated the race.

JOHNSON: "...this campaign has always been about building a better, stronger, safer Chicago for all the people of Chicago." [FLASH] "Today we take big steps towards figuring it out here. So, I believe since we are taking steps to figure it out here, let's take this bold progressive movement around these United States of America."

Forty-seven-year-old Johnson becomes the 57th mayor of the third-largest U.S. city after serving as commissioner of Cook County.

Incumbent Lori Lightfoot, the first Black woman and first openly gay person to serve as the city's mayor, was eliminated from contention in February after vying for a second four-year term.

The nonpartisan race in the heavily left-leaning city was a test for Democratic messaging on policing in the U.S., three years after widespread protests following the police murder of George Floyd.

Johnson, a former Chicago teacher, says he will promote 200 new detectives from the existing pool of police officers. He also wants to strengthen police accountability.