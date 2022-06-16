Chicago grains firm as heat threatens crops

* Investor jitters over central bank moves hang over grain
market
* Traders take mixed view on hot spell in U.S.
INDIANAPOLIS, June 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade
wheat climbed on Thursday, supported by a weaker dollar and
continued uncertainty as Ukraine attempts to move grain exports
through the Black Sea.
Corn and soybeans firmed as hot, dry weather across the U.S.
Midwest threatened to stress recently-planted crops.
The most-active wheat contract of the Chicago Board of Trade
(CBOT) added 28 cents to $10.78 a bushel by 12:15 p.m.
(1615 GMT).
CBOT corn firmed 12-3/4 cents to $7.86-3/4 a bushel
while soybeans gained 15 cents to $17.08-3/4 a bushel.
Intense heat across much of the U.S. Midwest could stress
still-unharvested winter wheat crops, while prolonged dryness
and record temperatures threaten corn and soybeans ahead of key
development stages later this summer.
"At this point, the high temperatures are not really
damaging the crop," said Chuck Shelby, president of Risk
Management Commodities. "As you move into that July time window,
that’s going to be the critical month. Heat and dryness will
probably impact the yield."
Ukrainian exports remain uncertain as Russia offered "safe
passage" for grain shipments from Black Sea ports, though
Ukraine is reticent to remove sea mines, seen as a protection
against Russian attacks.
A falling U.S. Dollar Index after the U.S. Federal
Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday is supporting wheat
as a lower dollar makes U.S. exports more competitive globally.
"There’s a lot of uncertainty on whether Ukraine will get
their grain out of Black Sea ports. You have the dollar down,"
said Terry Reilly, senior agriculture futures analyst at Futures
International. "That’s helping big time."
Soybeans gains were limited as Indonesia continues to allow
more exports after a cap earlier in the year.
(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; additional reporting by
Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by
Chris Reese)