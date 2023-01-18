Chicago grains firm as traders assess China demand, supply risks

*
Drought in Argentina, Putin comments create supply caution
China recovery hopes, U.S. export inspections also support
PARIS/SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and
corn futures held firm near multi-month peaks on Wednesday while
wheat rose to a two-week high, supported by investor hopes of an
economic upturn in China and supply risks in Argentina and
Russia.
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade (CBOT) was up 0.4% at $15.46-1/2 a bushel by 1117
GMT, after earlier touching a fresh seven-month top.
CBOT corn added 0.3% to $6.87-1/2 a bushel after
touching a new two-month peak, while CBOT wheat rose 0.9%
to $7.58-1/4 a bushel.
Crude oil and other commodity markets drew strength from
optimism about Chinese demand, as investors looked beyond
disappointing 2022 growth and anticipated a rebound in activity
with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.
China is the world's biggest soybean importer.
Dry conditions in Argentina continue to be the main story
for soybeans, commodities research firm Hightower said in a
note, adding rain forecast over the coming week is expected to
be "below normal".
Expectations of bumper crops in Brazil, however, continued
to temper supply concerns.
Brazil's 2022/2023 summer grain production will outgrow
total storage capacity for the first time in 20 years amid
expectations of a record soybean harvest, according to
government data obtained by Reuters from Conab, the food supply
and statistics agency.
On Tuesday, weekly U.S. export inspections data reported by
the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) showed 774,461 tonnes
of U.S. corn and 2.075 million tonnes of soybeans, both above a
range of trade expectations.
The wheat market was recovering from recent losses,
encouraged by remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin that
his country, the world's biggest wheat exporter, should maintain
stocks and not export all its agricultural supplies.
The comments drew attention to geopolitical risks in the
Black Sea export zone as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Matthew Chye in
Singapore; Editing by Eileen Soreng and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)