JAKARTA, June 13 (Reuters) - Chicago grains futures rose on Wednesday amid expectations of further weather-induced damage to the Russian wheat crop and as the U.S. Department of Agriculture cut its forecasts for Russia's 2024-25 wheat harvest to a three-year low.

Wheat and soybeans recouped from previous session's losses, while corn extended gains for a second day.

FUNDAMENTALS

*The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.6% at $6.21 a bushel, as of 0033 GMT, after losing 1.5% on Wednesday.

* Corn rose 0.5% to $4.56-1/2 a bushel and soybeans climbed 0.19% to trade at $11.79-1/2 a bushel.

* The USDA cut its forecasts for Russia's 2024-25 wheat harvest to 83 million metric tons, down from 88 million tons last month, and its exports at 48 million tons, down from 52 million in May, after Moscow declared federal emergencies over crop losses due to unfavourable weather.

* The USDA raised its estimate of the U.S. 2024/25 wheat crop to 1.875 billion bushels, a five-year high, from its May forecast of 1.858 billion. The government also raised its forecast of the amount of global wheat left at the end of the 2023/24 marketing year to 259.56 million metric tons, topping a range of trade expectations.

* Argentina's upcoming wheat harvest for 2024/25 estimated at 21 million tons, near the record set in the 2021/22 season, the Rosario grains exchange said.

* Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday increased its forecast for French soft wheat exports outside the European Union in 2023/24, leading to lower projected stocks, although these remained at a 19-year high.

* A prolonged drought in Mexico is set to again hammer harvests this year, according to government estimates, as adverse weather conditions could push the country to rely on more corn imports from the United States.

* Ukraine's corn production and exports are expected to fall to 25.5 million metric tons in 2024/25, down from the previous season's 29.6 million with exports falling to 20.5 million from 26 million with yields set to fall due to extreme heat during planting season, the Ukrainian Grain Association (UGA) said.

* Ukraine's grain exports in the 2023/24 July-June marketing season had risen to 48.4 million metric tons by June 12 from 46.7 million tons, as of the same date in 2023, data from the agriculture ministry showed on Wednesday.

* The USDA in its latest monthly report lowered its estimate on global grains and soy end-stocks in 2024/2025 from its estimate in May.

* Jordan's state grain buyer issued an international tender to buy up to 120,000 metric tons of milling wheat, while Japan is seeking to buy a total of 109,126 metric tons of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that will close late on June 13.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)