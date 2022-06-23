Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Chicago grains slump over 2% on demand worries, supply pressures

06/23/2022 | 02:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Wheat prices hit lowest in 16 weeks

* Corn falls to weakest since late-Feb

* Soybeans drops to lowest since late-Jan

June 23 (Reuters) - Chicago grains futures slumped more than 2% on Thursday, dragged down by worries about demand as global recession risks emerged, with supply concerns easing after a U.S. official said Russian food and fertilizer exports were not subject to sanctions.

Supply pressure from early harvesting in the United States and European grain belts also continued to weigh on prices.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 2.1% at $9.68-1/4 a bushel, as of 0506 GMT, after hitting its lowest since March 1 at $9.60-3/4.

Corn lost 2.3% to $6.77-1/2 a bushel, after earlier falling to its weakest since Feb. 28 at $6.76.

Soybeans fell 2.3% to $14.42 a bushel, after touching its lowest since Jan. 27 at $14.33.

"Stymied investor risk appetite amid discussions of a humanitarian export corridor for Ukrainian food exports, downside global growth risks and hand to mouth consumer buying" have kept a lid on prices despite tight global supplies, J.P.Morgan analysts said in a note.

Countries should ask the United States for help if they have any problems importing Russian food and fertilizer, U.S. State Department Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs Assistant Secretary, Ramin Toloui, said on Wednesday.

Toloui also said Washington was supportive of efforts by U.N. and Turkish officials to broker a package deal with Moscow that would also allow for shipments of Ukraine grain from the Black Sea port of Odesa.

Ankara's military delegation will travel to Russia this week to discuss details of a possible safe sea corridor in the Black Sea to export Ukrainian grain, Turkish presidency sources said on Tuesday.

Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine halted Kyiv's Black Sea grain exports, further tightening global supplies that has sparked fears of a worldwide food crisis.

Russia and Ukraine together account for a quarter of global grains trade.

Losses in crude oil prices, which pulled back as investors recalibrated assessments of recession risks, also weighed on grains markets.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:01aPhilippine c.bank hikes overnight borrowing rate by 25 bps to 2.…
RE
03:00aPhilippine c.bank hikes overnight borrowing rate…
RE
03:00aRussia's Promsvyazbank in talks to buy SMP Bank -Kommersant cites sources
RE
03:00aNew research reveals U.S. gas pipeline leaks have not improved
RE
02:55aHike in Thai policy interest rate to be gradual - c.bank
RE
02:49aChina's coastal ecosystems still unhealthy despite recent progress, official says
RE
02:46aBulgarian nuclear reactor restarts after technical glitch fixed
RE
02:40aJapanese shares end little changed; recession fears stoke volatility
RE
02:37aGermany's network regulator will not trigger price adjustment clause in gas plan - sources
RE
02:36aIndonesia's April palm oil exports fall 21% - association
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia shares struggle, oil falls as recession fears linger
2Analysis: High energy prices could sink U.S. stocks during earnings sea..
3China Approves Plan to Develop Fintech Sector Regulations
4Toshiba's Shares Rise on Potential Offer to Take Company Private
5AROUNDTOWN : Downgraded to Sell by JP Morgan

HOT NEWS