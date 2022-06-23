Chicago grains slump over 2% on demand worries, supply pressures

* Wheat prices hit lowest in 16 weeks
* Corn falls to weakest since late-Feb
* Soybeans drops to lowest since late-Jan
June 23 (Reuters) - Chicago grains futures slumped more than
2% on Thursday, dragged down by worries about demand as global
recession risks emerged, with supply concerns easing after a
U.S. official said Russian food and fertilizer exports were not
subject to sanctions.
Supply pressure from early harvesting in the United States
and European grain belts also continued to weigh on prices.
The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade
(CBOT) was down 2.1% at $9.68-1/4 a bushel, as of 0506
GMT, after hitting its lowest since March 1 at $9.60-3/4.
Corn lost 2.3% to $6.77-1/2 a bushel, after earlier
falling to its weakest since Feb. 28 at $6.76.
Soybeans fell 2.3% to $14.42 a bushel, after touching
its lowest since Jan. 27 at $14.33.
"Stymied investor risk appetite amid discussions of a
humanitarian export corridor for Ukrainian food exports,
downside global growth risks and hand to mouth consumer buying"
have kept a lid on prices despite tight global supplies,
J.P.Morgan analysts said in a note.
Countries should ask the United States for help if they have
any problems importing Russian food and fertilizer, U.S. State
Department Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs Assistant
Secretary, Ramin Toloui, said on
Wednesday.
Toloui also said Washington was supportive of efforts by
U.N. and Turkish officials to broker a package deal with Moscow
that would also allow for shipments of Ukraine grain from the
Black Sea port of Odesa.
Ankara's military delegation will travel to Russia this week
to discuss details of a possible safe sea corridor in the Black
Sea to export Ukrainian grain, Turkish presidency sources said
on Tuesday.
Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine halted Kyiv's Black Sea
grain exports, further tightening global supplies that has
sparked fears of a worldwide food crisis.
Russia and Ukraine together account for a quarter of global
grains trade.
Losses in crude oil prices, which pulled back as investors
recalibrated assessments of recession risks, also weighed on
grains markets.
(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Uttaresh.V
and Rashmi Aich)