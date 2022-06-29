Chicago spot corn, soybean futures extend gains ahead of USDA report

CHICAGO, June 29 (Reuters) - Chicago spot corn and soybean
futures extended gains on Wednesday, as traders adjusted their
positions ahead of a government crop report, traders said.
But the most-active and deferred corn contracts eased
downward, as latest forecasts see an increased chance of rain in
U.S. growing areas as crop nears pollination phase.
Traders expect the U.S. Department of Agriculture to raise
its estimate of domestic corn plantings in its acreage and
stocks report on Thursday.
Analysts also expect the USDA to show a cut to the estimated
soybean and spring wheat acres.
Adding to the day's volatility, investors rolled off the
July contracts ahead of first notice, or the first date users
get notified on being assigned a delivery of their contracted
grain, said Karl Setzer, commodity risk analyst for AgriVisor.
"Tomorrow is a heck of a day, with the USDA report and first
notice - and also month end and quarterly end," Setzer said.
"That's why we see July corn up, and the rest of the contracts
trading lower."
The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active corn contract
settled the day down 5-1/2 cents at $6.53-3/4 a bushel.
The July corn contract settled up 10-3/4 cents at
$7.70-1/4 a bushel.
The most-active soybean contract ended up 15-3/4 cents
at $14.78-1/4 a bushel.
Chicago wheat futures eased after Sovecon agriculture
consultancy raised its forecast for Russia's July-June wheat
exports by 300,000 tonnes to a new record high of 42.6 million
tonnes on Wednesday.
But a flurry of activity in the global export market helped
to put a floor under wheat prices, traders said.
The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade
(CBOT) settled down 6 cents at $9.30 a bushel.
(Additional reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton in
Beijing and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Mark
Porter, Lisa Shumaker and Barbara Lewis)