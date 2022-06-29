Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Chicago spot corn, soybean futures extend gains ahead of USDA report

06/29/2022 | 02:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, June 29 (Reuters) - Chicago spot corn and soybean futures extended gains on Wednesday, as traders adjusted their positions ahead of a government crop report, traders said.

But the most-active and deferred corn contracts eased downward, as latest forecasts see an increased chance of rain in U.S. growing areas as crop nears pollination phase.

Traders expect the U.S. Department of Agriculture to raise its estimate of domestic corn plantings in its acreage and stocks report on Thursday.

Analysts also expect the USDA to show a cut to the estimated soybean and spring wheat acres.

Adding to the day's volatility, investors rolled off the July contracts ahead of first notice, or the first date users get notified on being assigned a delivery of their contracted grain, said Karl Setzer, commodity risk analyst for AgriVisor.

"Tomorrow is a heck of a day, with the USDA report and first notice - and also month end and quarterly end," Setzer said. "That's why we see July corn up, and the rest of the contracts trading lower."

The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active corn contract settled the day down 5-1/2 cents at $6.53-3/4 a bushel. The July corn contract settled up 10-3/4 cents at $7.70-1/4 a bushel.

The most-active soybean contract ended up 15-3/4 cents at $14.78-1/4 a bushel.

Chicago wheat futures eased after Sovecon agriculture consultancy raised its forecast for Russia's July-June wheat exports by 300,000 tonnes to a new record high of 42.6 million tonnes on Wednesday.

But a flurry of activity in the global export market helped to put a floor under wheat prices, traders said.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) settled down 6 cents at $9.30 a bushel. (Additional reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton in Beijing and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Mark Porter, Lisa Shumaker and Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:38p30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.212% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:38p10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.091% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:37pEuropean parliament says eu negotiators reached agreement on the…
RE
03:37p2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.053% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:28pFrench court finds 20 guilty for 2015 Islamist attacks in Paris
RE
03:28pBlackBrush Oil & Gas explores south Texas asset sale -sources
RE
03:21pU.S. Capitol riot panel faces questions over aide's dramatic testimony
RE
03:17pR&B singer R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison
RE
03:14pU.S., Iran indirect talks to revive 2015 nuclear pact end without progress
RE
03:03pLIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures ease ahead of U.S. holiday weekend
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla closes an office as layoff hits Autopilot jobs, including hourly ..
2Alamos Gold Announces Phase 3+ Expansion of Island Gold to 2,400 tpd, D..
3Fashion retailer H&M's second-quarter profit beats expectations
4FREYR Battery Sanctions Construction of its Inaugural Gigafactory
5Publication Highlights Potential Clinical Applications of the HTG Trans..

HOT NEWS